For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2021 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Anmol opens up on game show 'Kya Bolti Public?'

MUMBAI: 'Yeh public hai, yeh sab jaanti hai, public hai'. This popular 1974 song couldn't have said it better, for it is public opinion, especially in the social media-driven world, that determines what is in vogue and what is not.

It is this view of the world that drives RJ Anmol's poll-based game show, 'Kya Bolti Public?', on Flipkart Video. RJ Anmol will inject his brand of humour into the show and giving him company will be Annie the Transistor, a fictional special guest in the form of a sassy transistor.

In each episode, RJ Anmol will take viewers through a set of three questions of current interest drawn from different genres. The viewers will then have two options to choose from. What makes this quiz different and exciting is that the questions do not have right or wrong answers, and the results would depend entirely on India's most popular choice.

To pack an entertaining punch into each episode, RJ Anmol and Annie will be engaged in a quest to outsmart each other in guessing what the reigning public opinion is on the subjects of the day.

Commenting on his association with the show, RJ Anmol said: "It's a brilliant experience to host an interactive show with such a different format. I generally keep looking for new things to do. Radio has been a major part of my life and I can't wait to start on a new journey with this show, which marks my digital debut. This show gave me a chance to do something unique while letting me connect with my fans in my natural elements."

'Kya Bolti Public?' is streaming on Flipkart Video

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Yeh public hai yeh sab jaanti hai public hai RJ Anmol Kya Bolti Public Flipkart
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2021

Chingari’s World Music Day concert hits the right note for India’s pandemic relief

MUMBAI: Music connects people like none other. And if used for a purpose, the chords strike at a whole different scale.

read more
News | 29 Jan 2021

Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol raise funds for national-level archer Arjun Yadav

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have come forward to raise funds in support of Jaipur-based national level archer Arjun, who needs the right equipment to pursue his dream of representing the country in the sport.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2020

Fitness freak RJ Anmol gives the much needed inspiration to stay healthy during these troubled times

MUMBAI: Few people know that RJ Anmol, who is currently hosting the show Jammin on Colors, is a fitness freak since childhood and that love for sports and exercise runs in the family.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are still looking for a 'baby boys' name

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

RJ Anmol and Actress Amrita Rao blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate. Amid curiosity surrounding whether the 38-year-old rapper...read more

2
Met Gala 2021: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon draws attention with armpit hair in glamorous pink dress

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is breaking society's unrealistic beauty norms and creating...read more

3
Founder of D7 Events Akash Goyal launched in-house Desi English band

MUMBAI: With the successful inception of D7 Events for more than 2 months now, the Events Company owned by Akash Goyal launched Desi English band – a...read more

4
Arpit G shares the story behind latest dance number "Seh Nahi Sakda"

MUMBAI: South Asian artist-producer and songwriter Arpit G dropped the dance number “Seh Nahi Sakda”. The story behind “Seh Nahi Sakda” is actually...read more

5
MX TakaTak Influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar Shake a Leg with Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Dancing their way to the Bigg Boss OTT stage, MX TakaTak influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar were given a once in a lifetime chance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games