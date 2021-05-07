Pradeep Solanki has dropped his new project Bollywood with Sumit Goswami

MUMBAI: The new song has been produced by Deepesh Rakheja and was sung by the famous Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami. The lyrics of the song have been written by lyricist Sumit Goswami. Well-known musician Khatri composed the music and the casting was done by one of the best casting directors, Deepesh Goyal.

Pradeep Solanki is a social worker turned producer. He has organised various fashion shows. Pradeep has been featured in the Ditto Magazine for his amazing work. He has produced various songs like Shankar Sahney: Zindagi, Paisa YaPyar.Haveli.MangalGrah, and many more. Back in 2019, he produced the Haryanvi song Dora 2 which went on to become hugely popular. Pradeep has worked with various artists like Ashmit patel, Maheck chahel Govinda, Nushrat bharucha, Amrita rao, Rahul roy, Rakhi Sawant, Rannvijay Singh and many more.

In an interview Pradeep also quoted “We have many more songs planned to have been shot during coming year with Renuka Panwar".