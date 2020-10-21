For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
21 Oct 2020

Paras Chabra makes his musical debut with Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Paras Chabra who was the entertainment tadka of the reality show Big Boss season 13 is a great admirer of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Paras has adored the actor and his style from a very long time.

After the lockdown, Paras got an opportunity for real by the help of his friend and designer Bharat Ahuja of label the Desire Design Studio to turn Paras’s overall look into a Ranveer Singh’s inspired look.

Well, this look is for Paras’s upcoming song which is releasing soon in November this year. Mahira Sharma would also be featuring in the song that has been shot in Goa. It’s a peppy number by Paras Chhabra’s new production house which he has recently started with his dear friend Gaurav K Sharma. This song is the debut project project of the actor’s production house.

“It’s a dhamakedaar number and will be a treat for all music lovers. You will see me in a very different look and a big hug to my friend Bharat Ahuja for giving me the exact look that I had in mind.” Paras Chhabra

If we talk about Mahira’s look in the song, she will be seeing in a Swarovski lehenga.

