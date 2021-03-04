Mahira Sharma's new track Aahi Gallan Teriyan with Babbal Rai is everything romantic

MUMBAI: Post her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma’s popularity soared like never before, and the gorgeous lass, who backs her beauty with brains, cashed in on it big time, especially with a hunch of music videos, all of which trended across social media and YouTube.
Her latest romantic song, Aahi Gallan Teriyan with Babbal Rai has been generating good buzz ever since it released.
Mahira’s pictures of her look from Aahi Gallan Teriyan are trending, and they’re absolutely smashing.
Mahira Sharma says "It is my personal favorite. A beautiful track, I have been listening to it on loop"
