Mahira Sharma's much-anticipated song "Andaaz" with Miel out now

MUMBAI: Andaz is a song to mull over. It grabs the attention of the listeners for its lovely melody which soars partly because of its meticulous arrangements. Sung by Miel; the song features - Mahira Sharma.

Talking about the chemistry between Mahira and Miel, they are a beautiful vision together and their cute romance is hard to miss.

Mahira Sharma says "A soulful number which will give your goosebumps. It will leave a long-lasting impression on the listeners"