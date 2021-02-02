Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma in Punjabi star Karan Aujla's music video

MUMBAI: Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.
The two have already finished half of the shoot for the video. Like Mahira, Karan also enjoys a huge following on social media with 2.6 following.
Mahira says that she really enjoys Karan's music and will be finishing the shoot of the song by Tuesday. The latter has given tracks such as Sikander, 2 AM, Jhanjhar, and Sheikh.
"His understanding of music is exceptional. He is a star today and the future," says Mahira.
On the current season of Bigg Boss, Mahira says: "I am not watching the show too much since I am way too busy with back to back shoots. I have been traveling for work, so can't comment on who has chances to win.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wifread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, that has time and again presented insread more
MUMBAI: Tanuja wears multiple hats through the day – entrepreneur, business woman, mother and wiread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival organisers remain optimistic about their 20th anniversary edition and wouldread more
MUMBAI: With focus on offering the most diverse music experience to listeners, India’s largest muread more
MUMBAI: Internationally recognised and acclaimed model Aimee Misobbah who enjoys a massive fan base across the world, will finally make her debut in...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has revealed her forthcoming album, which is currently untitled, is likely to contain 16 tracks. During a Q&A session...read more
MUMBAI: On Saturday night, K-pop group BLACKPINK aired their very first virtual live show. And the girls brought their A-game with breathtaking first...read more
MUMBAI: The challenges of social anxiety and struggling to stay focused is a tough climb to overcome. These hurdles caused Nance Brito, an aspiring...read more
MUMBAI: Just days after the makers of Salaar announced her as the lead opposite Prabhas, Shruti Haasan has been signed on as the lead for an amazon...read more