‘Shambhar Bars' by Swadesi Azadi Records

MUMBAI: The Track - ‘Shambhar Bars' (Translates to - 100 Bars) Mumbai-based hip-hop artist MC Mawali is back with a hard-hitting new Marathi single. Produced by fellow Swadesi member BamBoy featuring Robston Soares on didgeridoo, Shambhar Bars i​ s a scathing critique of the increasing commercialisation of Indian hip-hop and a deep-dive into the issues facing every Maharashtrian today. Speaking directly to the people of Maharashtra, MC Mawali delivers one of his best performances on the microphone, rapping like a man possessed and exposing the hidden agendas that have compounded the issues plaguing the state and its citizens today. ​Shambhar Bars ​adds to Swadesi's catalogue of conscious hip-hop and serves to underline their commitme

About Swadesi:

Swadesi is a group of socially conscious rappers whose voices serve as a mirror to society. The multi-lingual crew believes in ‘music with a cause' and goes by a sound that is traditional yet global. With their unsparing lyrical content intertwined with folk and bass music, Swadesi has created a unique sound and brand of its own in the Indian music landscape and is regarded as Indian hip-hop's only socio-political group, that continually aims to bring about change through art and music.

The group broke into the mainstream with their debut track India 91 in collaboration with other Indian rappers in the cult film ‘Gully Boy'. MC Mawali of the group also featured as a rapper on Rajinikanth's ‘Kaala' film soundtracks. Swadesi's most acclaimed body of work yet is ‘The Warli Revolt', made in collaboration with Warli tribal chief Prakash Bhoir, is a scathing indictment of the Maharashtra government's relentless pursuit of unsustainable development.

Chetavni,​ their debut full-length record, saw them earn widespread critical acclaim and has seen them be nominated as one of the best hip-hop acts in the country at The Indies Awards 2020. With the world in turmoil due to an authoritarian government flexing its muscles amidst a global pandemic, Swadesi's music has become a critical part of the socio-political discourse in Indian society.

About 4/4 Experiences:

4/4 is a subculture think tank offering consultancy and turnkey execution solutions in the fields of music, art, dance, urban street culture, comedy, and more. 4/4 strives to push the envelope by producing cutting-edge content and scaling up immersive experiences for brands, promoters, festivals, hospitality chains, music labels, and just about anyone interested in putting up a unique, quality-driven subculture experience.

4/4 was commenced by the creators of India's only and the longest-running crowdfunded music festival (Control ALT Delete). In their world, the groove is king. They seek beauty in simplicity and effectiveness. In this abstract and often non-quantified world of what's cool and what's not, 4/4 stands outside the marked boundaries to bring you sounds, sights, and experiences that are real, fresh, and memorable.

About Azadi Records:

‘Shambhar Bars' by Swadesi Azadi Records

Azadi Records is an independent record label based out of India. Established in 2017, the label seeks to provide a platform for South Asian artists to release forward-thinking, politically conscious music that critically engages with (and comments on) the pressing issues of our time.

Their aim is not to be underground, but to highlight pertinent stories that are often ignored by the mainstream. They are a label of the culturally conscious. The creators of stories. Explorers of new sounds, new visuals and new mediums that initiate dialogue between different communities around the world.

Label:​ Azadi Records

Genre:​ Hip-Hop

Length: ​04:38

Language:​ Marathi

Written & Performed by ​MC Mawali Produced by:​ BamBoy

Didgeridoo by:​ Robston Soares

Mixed & Mastered by​: Joshua Fernandes Music Video & Art by:​ Ashwini Hiremath Lyrics Translated by:​ 1080 G (Gaandhar Kadam) Management:​ 4/4 Experiences