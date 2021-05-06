Independent musicians and organisers across India Unite to help in Covid relief

MUMBAI: Citizens’ Covid War Room is an attempt to facilitate families and patients in need of verified leads to available resources during the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new initiative was founded by independent musicians Dr. Chinmay Patkar, frontman of Mumbai-based rock band Corner Cafe Chronicles, Arbaaz Khan, vocalist of Mumbai metal band Sarfaad, and bass player Ankit Virdi. Their team also features Sarthak Kulshreshta, co-founder of live events and touring company Bohemian Live, singer/rapper Pratika of hip hop duo Won Tribe and event ticketing company Ticket Fairy, Prasad Iyer, artist manager at 4Z4DI Entertainment, Karan Yadav, former artist relations at Azadi Records, Vivek Jha, vocalist of Mumbai metal band Festacorn, Sidharth Raveendran and Utkarsh Jaiswal of hardcore band Pacifist, and sound engineer Sreejith Menon. They are among over 100 musicians, listeners, and volunteers across India.

Since our healthcare services are completely overwhelmed across the country, CWR’s aim is to provide patients and families in distress some relief by doing the work - searching and verifying resources - before handing individuals in need with the required information.

The initiative began on 23rd April 2021. With a team of 100 volunteers and growing, CWR links people to credible information from valid Government, state-provided resources, and hospitals, be it medical resources or aided facilities. In the coming days, CWR aims to facilitate procurement of resources such as plasma, hospital ICU beds and oxygen, along with accessibility to free medical advice, mental health counselling, post-Covid recovery advice, and other information on essentials. The little endeavour initially started out as just filtering data, streamlining and putting the word out. Through this process, the CWR team soon realised how difficult things were, and started gaining support, expanding their scope of work.

What makes them different?

CWR tries to ensure the gap is bridged between people closest to the real patient in need, and the resource required. With one-on-one support from aware and active citizen volunteers, CWR provides time-efficient verified leads based on a person’s location and requirement across India.

Fundraiser - Help Citizens' War Room Provide Covid Relief To The Underprivileged

The heartbreak of this pandemic has laid bare the inequalities in our world. While families with privilege and resources also struggle to save their loved ones, it’s the ones without this access that are now most affected. Providing them assistance is crucial at this hour. CWR are witnessing the vulnerable youth dealing with the pain of death, while grappling with an uncertain future.

CWR’s aim is to help them be able to afford treatment and care. Besides that, they are also providing monetary relief to families that have lost an earning member and those left jobless by Covid-19. Every bit you can offer counts. Your contribution can help save lives and secure futures. You can donate online through any of the modes below.

Milaap Fundraiser Page: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-with-covid-relief

To pay via Paytm (for Android users only) - https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-with-covid-relief/deeplink?deeplink_type=paytm

Who will this help?

The purpose of the fundraiser is to help many underprivileged people across the following areas:

- Those who don’t have money to get treated for Covid19

- People who have lost an earning member in the pandemic

Plasma Donations

Plasma donations from recovered Covid patients can help save many lives! Plasma is one of the most essential resources CWR can help provide Covid patients with, and India is facing an immense shortage of donations. CWR encourages everyone to be willing to DONATE today!!



By helping Citizen's Covid War Room gather data on recovered Covid patients like you, they will be able to connect you DIRECTLY to people who are in urgent need in your area or city as and when the requirement arises.

**All data stays confidential with them until there's a need for a certain blood group.

This is the link to the form: http://bit.ly/covidwr-Plasma

