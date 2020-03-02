Visualsfor Seedhe Mautsingles'MMM' and 'Yaad', Out Now!

MUMBAI: Azadi Recordsis proud to present the double video release forsongs MMM and Yaad, out now on all platforms. Seedhe Maut, arguably South Asia's hottest hip-hop duo begin 2020 with a double release that firmly establishes them as two of the best technical writers and MCs in the hip-hop scene today. No hooks, no choruses - just a relentless assault of bars that showcases their creative prowess.

After the success of their debut album Bayaan, produced in collaboration with Sez On The Beat, the duo comprising Encore ABJ and Calm have taken the country by storm, cultivating a highly engaged fanbase that follows them across the country religiously. Singles with Indian electronica sensation Ritviz and the self-produced '101' teased audiences about the progress Seedhe Maut has made over the past year. Their last release, titled Scalp Dem which was created in collaboration with Delhi Sultanate, highlighted the emergence of their political outlook and their growing confidence in stepping into their roles as the voice of a generation.

Watch here:

'MMM' (produced by Sez on the Beat) and 14-year old phenom Lambo Drive, and 'Yaad' (produced by Calm) are a prelude to the next phase in the duo's career and offers a peek into the sounds that will shape their sophomore album, due early 2021. The double video release was directed by Vaksh Vimal (The Frame), who has worked on other videos for Azadi Records like Seedhe Maut’s ‘Pankh’ and Ahmer’s single ‘Kasheer’.