News |  18 Sep 2020 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

High Focus' Fliptrix drops new single Problem, Reaction, Solution

MUMBAI: 2020 is a year that will go down in the history books but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Throughout his new single ‘Problem, Reaction, Solution’ Fliptrix touches on this and tackles the world's current situation head-on. With a no holds barred viewpoint, he spits his thoughts on what we’ve been going through, the way it’s been handled and expresses his concerns for the future. Produced by one of the scenes most respected producers, Illinformed lays down a contrasting buoyant baseline against an uptempo beat.

Two years in the making, ‘Light Work’ is due out on 15th October on the esteem Hip-Hop label Fliptrix founded, High Focus Records. The 16-track project is a complete representation of him as both an artist as well as reflecting the person behind the artistry. We’ve already had two huge singles drop from the project including ‘Powerizm’ which pays homage to his fallen friend and legendary London graffiti artist ‘POW’ as well as his recently released single ‘Holy Kush’ which clocked over 100k views on Youtube in a week and conveys a message about overcoming the fear of death and persevering with the work he has put into the scene.

Both Fliptrix and High Focus Records have been irreplaceable cogs in the UK Hip-Hop machine for well over a decade. Albums such as ‘The Road To The Interdimensional Piff Highway’ and ‘Patterns Of Escapism’ were pioneering amongst peers and resulted in global tours and a dedicated fanbase across the world.

