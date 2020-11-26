MUMBAI: Taken from his recent solo album ‘Light Work’, High Focus Records frontman Fliptrix delivers visuals for ‘Broken Glass’. Filled with intricate storytelling, he expresses feelings of being burnt out which is relatable for so many after this turbulent year, yet overrides these emotions by focusing on keeping his head up, surviving and persevering with his mission of optimism. Accompanied by a free-flowing video directed by This & That Media, we see scenes of Fliptrix in his natural habit, the studio, streetside and nature, accompanied by majestic, psychedelic transitions and effects.
The London born lyricist has developed himself an incomparable CV. His contribution to the UK scene has been well documented, with a predominant role as Founder of High Focus Records. In addition to being one-quarter of the acclaimed collective The Four Owls (Big Owl), Fliptrix also became a first-time dad earlier this year. With a proven track record his highly impressive body of work is no surprise to anyone, consistently proving that he is a prodigy of this era.
Alongside High Focus Records, Fliptrix has been a key figure amongst his peers, pioneering a conscious sound whilst maintaining a success-driven attitude through the hard times and glory days. As a result of numerous successful albums, he has embarked on a multiple of global tours securing a dedicated fanbase across the world.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, that has time and again led impread more
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is slaying fans with oomph at 51. She has posed completely nude for the cover of her upcoming single, In the...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Jassie Gill feels the concept of music videos has helped Punjabi singers a lot in order to explore acting, revealing...read more
MUMBAI: After the stupendous success of Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, Divya Khosla Kumar returns with Jaani & B Praak's latest music video...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off her history-making American Music Awards win, Cardi B is not letting anyone bring her down. The "WAP" rapper shut down a feud-in-...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has unveiled a song that tells people to love themselves and pay no heed to the those who shame them for being crazy....read more