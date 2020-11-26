For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
26 Nov 2020

High Focus Records frontman Fliptrix delivers visuals for Broken Glass

MUMBAI: Taken from his recent solo album ‘Light Work’, High Focus Records frontman Fliptrix delivers visuals for ‘Broken Glass’. Filled with intricate storytelling, he expresses feelings of being burnt out which is relatable for so many after this turbulent year, yet overrides these emotions by focusing on keeping his head up, surviving and persevering with his mission of optimism. Accompanied by a free-flowing video directed by This & That Media, we see scenes of Fliptrix in his natural habit, the studio, streetside and nature, accompanied by majestic, psychedelic transitions and effects.

The London born lyricist has developed himself an incomparable CV. His contribution to the UK scene has been well documented, with a predominant role as Founder of High Focus Records. In addition to being one-quarter of the acclaimed collective The Four Owls (Big Owl), Fliptrix also became a first-time dad earlier this year. With a proven track record his highly impressive body of work is no surprise to anyone, consistently proving that he is a prodigy of this era.

Alongside High Focus Records, Fliptrix has been a key figure amongst his peers, pioneering a conscious sound whilst maintaining a success-driven attitude through the hard times and glory days. As a result of numerous successful albums, he has embarked on a multiple of global tours securing a dedicated fanbase across the world.

