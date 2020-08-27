MUMBAI: Taken from his forthcoming album ‘Light Work’, High Focus’ Fliptrix drops his second single ‘Holy Kush’ - produced by Zygote of Strange U - the second song on the ‘Powerizm’ 7 which dropped on pre-order earlier this month.

Hard-hitting drums and rolling keys create the perfect backdrop for Fliptrix to exercise his intricate flow patterns whilst painting pictures of living in harmony with nature, his distrust of mainstream doctors, overcoming the fear of death and persevering with the work he has put into the scene.

Watch here:

Directed by Honey JD of Loudhouse, ‘Holy Kush’ is accompanied by immersive visuals which see sacred spots and hallmarks around the capital presented as the videos leading characters.

Both Fliptrix and High Focus Records have been irreplaceable cogs in the UK Hip-Hop machine for well over a decade. He and the label have been there for the hard times and the glory days but have never sought out fame or verification. Albums such as ‘The Road To The Interdimensional Piff Highway’ and ‘Patterns Of Escapism’ were pioneering amongst peers and resulted in global tours and a dedicated fanbase across the world.

Due out in October, ‘Light Work’ tackles deep-rooted issues within society, the current state of the world as well as portraying an overarching message of peace, openness and optimism.