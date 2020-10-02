For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Oct 2020 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

Camelphat announce album Dark matter and share new track 'Witching Hour'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum and Ivor-Novello nominated duo Camelphat have today announced their highly anticipated debut album ‘Dark Matter’ out on 30th October via RCA UK. They have also shared a new track ‘Witching Hour’ feat. Will Easton available as an instant grat with all pre-orders of the album. Pre-order HERE.

‘Dark Matter’ showcases Camelphat’s sonic diversity, encompassing dance floor techno, sultry trip hop, and the anthemic hits such as ‘Cola’, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Panic Room’ the pair have become so widely renowned for. Pulling in a host of A-list guest features as well as new and upcoming artists, ‘Dark Matter’ includes collaborations with the legendary Noel Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Yannis Philipakkis, Maverick Sabre, Lowes as well as tracks with Skream, Eli & Fur and Will Easton.

The announcement follows Camelphat announcing their biggest ever UK headline tour to date which has already sold over 20,000 tickets. The Grammy nominated pair will bring their widely acclaimed sound across the UK playing locations including Liverpool, Bristol, Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds before rounding the tour off with their biggest UK headline performance to date at London’s The SSE Arena Wembley on 17th April, making history as the first house act ever headline the iconic venue.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand dance acts around, Camelphat have enjoyed stellar success over the past few years. Making their mark with their 2017 Grammy-nominated hit Cola, the Liverpool duo have continued to release huge hits such as ‘Hypercolour’ with Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis, Breathe, Panic Room ft Au/Ra, Rabbit Hole, and ‘Be Someone’ alongside Jake Bugg. The pair have consistently been supported by industry heavyweights including Annie Mac, Zane Lowe, Danny Howard and Pete Tong. The duo are also firm favourites on the festival circuit playing some of the world’s biggest events such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields, Warehouse Project, and Parklife.

Camelphat’s long-awaited debut album ‘Dark Matter’ is out on 30th October and cements their position as the hottest dance act in the world. The album can be pre-ordered digitally now with new track ‘Witching Hour’ feat. Will Easton available as an instant grat, alongside Be Someone, Hypercolour, Panic Room and Rabbit Hole. The physical version of the album will be released on 27th November.

‘Dark Matter’ Album Tracklist
1 Camelphat ft Leo Stanndard - Blackbirds
2 Camelphat ft Jake Bugg - Be Someone
3 Camelphat x ARTBAT ft Rhodes - For A Feeling (Dark Matter Edit)
4 Camelphat - Inbetween The Lines
5 Camelphat ft Yannis (Foals) - Hypercolour
6 Camelphat ft Ali Love - Spektrum
7 Camelphat ft Elderbook - Dance With My Ghost
8 Camelphat - Easier
9 Camelphat x Au/Ra - Panic Room
10 Camelphat x Skream ft Max Milner - Keep Movin’
11 Camelphat ft Lowes - Wildfire
12 Camelphat x Elderbrook - Cola (Dark Matter Edit)
13 Camelphat x Christoph - Phantoms
14 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke - Rabbit Hole
15 Camelphat ft Noel Gallagher - Not Over Yet
16 Camelphat x Eli & Fur - Waiting
17 Camelphat ft Jem Cooke - Carry Me Away
18 Camelphat x Del30 ft Maverick Sabre - Reaction
Camelphat x Will Easton - Witching Hour
19 Camelphat - Expect Nothing
20 Camelphat x Cristoph ft Jem Cooke - Breathe (Dark Matter Edit)

‘Dark Matter’ UK Tour Dates 2021
11th March - Digital, Newcastle
12th March - Digital, Newcastle
19th March - o2 Academy, Leeds
20th March - Motion, Bristol
2nd April - Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool
3rd April - Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool
9th April - Hydro Arena, Glasgow
17th April - Wembley Arena, London

