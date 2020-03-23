Big Boss 13 Shehnaz Gill teased with Sidharth Shukla after asking fans to caption her new picture

MUMBAI: Big Boss 13 and “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”, Shehnaz Gill has won many hearts and has gained a huge popularity after the reality show. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the actress is also social distancing has posted a new photo asking her fans to caption it.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill is loved by their fans since Big Boss 13
Fans goes spamming on Shehnaz recent post, One fan wrote, “Caption As:-..Sidharthhhh Meri Tariffff kr naaaa.... Love you #SidNaazForever”
Another wrote, “Here the answer of sidharth post”
On the reality show Shehnaz said she could not make any kind of connection with any of the people in the show but she did confess her love for Sidharth Shukla and still hasn’t been able to forget him.
However, Sid only saw her as a friend and nothing else.
Lately Shehnaz Gill will be seen in Darshan Raval’s “Bhula Dunga” along with Sidharth Shukla which is releasing Tomorrow at 12 PM on Indie Music Label Youtube Channel.
With much delight to the fan’s, surprisingly all the duo’s from Big Boss 13 is seen coming up in music videos.
