News |  19 Oct 2020 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo and South African model Carla Dennis for her upcoming music album.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is known for her cute personality. She was one of the favourite contestants of BB 13. However, she ended up as the second runner up but was loved by the audiences. After her Bigg Boss journey, the singer-actress continued to remain in the news for her drastic weight loss. Shehnaaz never shied away from confessing her love for Bigg Boss 13’s winner Siddharth Shukla. Recently, Shehnaaz has dropped two surprises for her fans. Reportedly, she has collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo and South African model Carla Dennis for her upcoming music album. This is indeed a good news for her fans!

According to speculations, Shehnaaz is also supposed to make an entry in Bigg Boss 14 house. Now, the singer-actor has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis. Shehnaaz has tagged both of them and posted emoticons in her caption. The ‘Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif’ is looking pretty in the pictures as she opts for brand new hair colour. Her incredible weight loss is also visible in the stills.

Shehnaaz has garnered a lot of praises for her music videos and for her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She keeps posting stunning pictures and videos on her social media handle. Recently, the diva and her best friend from BB 13, Shefali Bagga had a reunion. She posted a picture with her BFF on Instagram wherein she can be seen wearing a mustard coloured outfit, while Shefali can be seen donning a semi-formal attire.

