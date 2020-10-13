For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Oct 2020 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal becomes first contestant to get evicted

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal is the first contestant to get evicted from the latest edition of reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

Sara received maximum nomination in the normal task along with Nishant Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Sanu for the elimination on Monday night.

Then, the seniors -- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla -- were given a special power by Bigg Boss. They had the power to eliminate any of the contestants from the house. Initially, Hina picked Rahul's name and Gauahar suggested Nishant for eviction. However, they later collectively decided to evict Sara.

The highlight of Sara's journey has been her sweet bond with her fellow fresher Shehzad Deol.

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana, she was the latest Punjabi singer to enter "Bigg Boss" as a contestant. Sara came into the spotlight when Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed she is married to him.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Himanshi Khurranna Shehnaz Gill Hina Khan Gauhar Khan music
Related news
News | 13 Oct 2020

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run. The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We stepping out on faith."

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

Grammy winner Ricky Kej collaborates with Indian artistes on song by refugees

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej collaborates with several singers and composers to come up with a song about refugees.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

American percussionist Madame Gandhi exhorts female artistes to form sisterhood

MUMBAI: American percussionist-producer-activist Madame Gandhi says that during the last few months of lockdown, she focused on mental and physical health. Now, she feels empowered to begin 2021 on a strong note.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

This year Falguni Pathak's Navratri song Is full of surprises and Nostalgia

MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Madhmithu Naam', a beautiful and romantic Falguni Pathak song, just in time for Navratri. Composed by Rasbihari Desai and written by Sudhir Desai, 'Madhmithu Naam' is an iconic Gujarati composition and Falguni Pathak's rendition of the song is simply delightful.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2020

Selena Gomez publicly speaks about mental health

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is having an important discussion about mental health. The 28-year-old singer hosted an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Vivek Murthy on Oct. 11 to talk about loneliness and the power of human connection.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPRS signs a licensing deal with Hungama Music, its first with an Indian music streaming service

MUMBAI: On the outset of October 2020, recognized as a Fair-Trade Month, The Indian Performing Riread more

News
England's Night Time Economy and Hospitality Leaders prepare legal challenge to Covid lockdowns

MUMBAI: NTIA joins Industry leaders in mounting a legal challenge to the Government's lockdown reread more

News
G-A-Y Proceeds with Judicial Review as Government fails to respond

MUMBAI: Despite G-A-Y giving an extension of time to reply to our lawyers, the Government has stiread more

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

top# 5 articles

1
American percussionist Madame Gandhi exhorts female artistes to form sisterhood

MUMBAI: American percussionist-producer-activist Madame Gandhi says that during the last few months of lockdown, she focused on mental and physical...read more

2
Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run. The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We stepping out on faith...read more

3
India's youngest pop star ‘Billionaire Baby’ Dhvani Bhanushali breaks record with 1 Billion views on YouTube for Bhushan Kumar presented 'Vaaste'

MUMBAI: When you talk about Indian pop icons, there's only one name that keeps echoing today - that of Dhvani Bhanushali who has turned out to be the...read more

4
Dua Lipa to collab with TWICE on 'Eyes Wide Open' album

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for making waves in K-Pop, so there’s no doubt she’ll be doing the same with TWICE’s “Behind the Mask”. According to JYP...read more

5
In a live performance we strive to operate as a single unit and value every member's contribution to our sound: Band PA System

Formed in 2018 at the A.R. Rahman-backed K.M. Music Conservatory, the band have released three songs. The Chennai based alternative/indie-pop band P....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group