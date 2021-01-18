For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2021 19:36 |  By RnMTeam

Shehnaaz Gill's new post is all about 'love'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill on Monday shared a stunning picture that is all about love, going by her caption.

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz poses on the bed. She is dressed in blue denims paired with a powder blue off-shoulder blouse. She opted for basic make-up and kept her long hair open.

For the caption, Shehnaaz dropped two red heart emojis.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13", which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show's winner Sidharth Shukla made the duo popular and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz brought back the chemistry when they featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shehnaz Gill Siddharth Shukla music
Related news
News | 18 Jan 2021

Adnan Sami turned 'hugely fat person' due to excessive eating

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has shared a throwback photo on Twitter from his days when he was battling weight gain. Sami revealed that he had gained weight just by eating a lot of food.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

Justin Timberlake finally confirms birth of second child

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child in 2020. Timberlake has finally confirmed the news now. They have named their second child, a son, Phineas.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas roots for Keith Gomes's short film Shameless

MUMBAI: The independent movie scene has emerged stronger in India with renowned producers placing their bets on fresh talent and unique concepts.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

JLo: Have never done Botox or surgery

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shut down trolls who have claimed that she has had botox treatment. She also said that she has never gone under the knife.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2021

Winners of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2021 Revealed

MUMBAI: These are winners of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2021 . The European sound of today and tomorrow

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Timberlake finally confirms birth of second child

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child in 2020. Timberlake has finally confirmed the...read more

2
JLo: Have never done Botox or surgery

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shut down trolls who have claimed that she has had botox treatment. She also said that she has never gone...read more

3
Dua Lipa: Never seen being pretty as some kind of power

MUMBAI: International pop star Dua Lipa has tagged herself as an extremely hardworking and driven person, and slammed all those who spread the notion...read more

4
CarryMinati drops brand new rap single 'Vardaan' inspired by his own teenage years

MUMBAI: Having wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming thriller-drama ‘Mayday’, Asia’s numero uno YouTuber and also an avid rapper, CarryMinati...read more

5
Adnan Sami turned 'hugely fat person' due to excessive eating

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has shared a throwback photo on Twitter from his days when he was battling weight gain. Sami revealed that he had gained...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games