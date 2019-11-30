For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2019 14:26

Rudimental releases remix of Faith Mussa anthem ‘Ndi Konkuno’

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK group Rudimental have remixed Ndi Konkuno, the fresh summer hit from Malawian Afro-soul singer Faith Mussa, out now via Beating Heart.

In the face of rising global xenophobia, Rudimental have added an infectious dance beat to the already adored original. One of Malawi’s hottest acts, Mussa claims Ndi Konkuno is an assurance to people marginalised by race, colour, sexual orientation, nationality, political affiliation or anything that differentiates people that this world is theirs too - we all belong everywhere.

Watch here:

Accompanying the track is choreographed video which documents 5 dancers, dance 2000km from Congo to Malawi in search of peace. The video see's the group travel from town to town through the countries and ends up in the sea. 

Since launching in spring 2016 on the shores of Lake Malawi, Beating Heart has released over 100 tracks, splicing Afro flavours with house, techno, soulful beats and bass music, remixed by the likes of The Busy Twist, Auntie Flo, Nabihah Iqbal, Ibibio Sound Machine, Muzi, Luke Vibert, Rudimental, Goldie, Clap! Clap!, My Nu Leng and the legendary Angelique Kidjo.

Rudimental rose to prominence in 2012 when their single Feel the Love, featuring singer John Newman, topped the UK Singles Chart and saw them nominated for a BRIT Award the following year. Their debut studio album Home also reached the top spot in the UK Albums Chart and was nominated for a Mercury Music Prize.

Having already lit up Glastonbury and Notting Hill Carnival, this one is ready to bring rolling soulful and healing vibes to dance floors around the world.

Rudimental
