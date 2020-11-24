For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Nov 2020

Dummy releases the next in its '10 Best' podcast series with J Hus producer Jae5

MUMBAI: Following episodes with Arlo Parks and Daniel Avery, the next guest on Dummy's 'The 10 Best' podcast is a producer who has undeniably shaped UK music in its current state: Jae5.

The Ghana-born musician is best known for collaborating closely with J Hus, the artist who brought Afrobeats into the wider consciousness, firstly with debut mixtape ‘The 15th Day’, then ‘Common Sense’ and more recently ‘Big Conspiracy’. With his bright, instrument and texture-filled productions, they’re a series of records that would go on to define a whole new sound, that's been dubbed Afrobashment, Afrobeats or Afroswing.

Jonathan Mensah's musical arrangements have found him producing for artists like Burna Boy, Rudimental, NSG and Jess Glynne. As someone who knows a good production hook when he sees one, Jae5 talks through his favourites.

From NSG to Joeboy to Wizkid, he talks Dummy through each track - listen below and follow the series on Spotify to keep up to date with each new episode.

