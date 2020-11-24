Dummy releases the next in its '10 Best' podcast series with J Hus producer Jae5

MUMBAI: Following episodes with Arlo Parks and Daniel Avery, the next guest on Dummy's 'The 10 Best' podcast is a producer who has undeniably shaped UK music in its current state: Jae5.
The Ghana-born musician is best known for collaborating closely with J Hus, the artist who brought Afrobeats into the wider consciousness, firstly with debut mixtape ‘The 15th Day’, then ‘Common Sense’ and more recently ‘Big Conspiracy’. With his bright, instrument and texture-filled productions, they’re a series of records that would go on to define a whole new sound, that's been dubbed Afrobashment, Afrobeats or Afroswing.
Jonathan Mensah's musical arrangements have found him producing for artists like Burna Boy, Rudimental, NSG and Jess Glynne. As someone who knows a good production hook when he sees one, Jae5 talks through his favourites.
From NSG to Joeboy to Wizkid, he talks Dummy through each track - listen below and follow the series on Spotify to keep up to date with each new episode.
MUMBAI: The Prime Minister has set out the new restrictions that will come into force across the read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, are all setread more
MUMBAI: The end of 2020 sees the ‘Extinction’ of Nightclubs where they have been systematically eread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA says: "The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector has been read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has kickstarted the second edition of the ‘Cityread more
MUMBAI: The global pandemic COVID-19 impacted every sector, and the music industry was no exception. Lakhs of jobs were at risk and losses to the...read more
MUMBAI: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, once wrote for her became the...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa performed her song “Levitating” at the American Music Awards 2020 this evening (November 22), and she literally levitated (via wires...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has started shooting for her next project, although she is not yet revealing its title to fans. Dhvani posted her...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Aishwarya Bhandari is quite taken aback at the response she is getting for her debut Bollywood track ‘Ladki Dramebaaz Hai’ from the...read more