News |  21 Feb 2020 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Coldabank kicks off 2020 with new single 'Afterlife'

MUJMBAI: Bristol-born DJ, producer and singer Coldabank kicks off the new decade with his single ‘Afterlife’, out 21st February via Warner Records.

A garage-tinged house cut, ‘Afterlife’ combines an infectious synthesised organ riff with a steady drum groove and Coldabank’s own effortless vocals. The result is an astounding future dance anthem and is the perfect follow-up to August’s ‘Take Me Back’. Coldabank will be celebrating his new release in style as he is set to perform at The Castle in East London next month alongside a range of his DJ peers as special guests.

Watch here:

Now living in London, Coldabank’s varied career has seen him engineer for Tinie Tempah, DJ with Labrinth, remix for Rudimental and release a number of his own tracks and remixes. ‘Lovin’ You’, his most successful hit to date, has clocked up over 10 million streams since its 2017 release.

Another stellar release, ‘Afterlife’ sees Coldabank showing his darker side and firing on all cylinders, with his coolest track to date.

Tags
London Tinie Tempah Labrinth Rudimental DJ music
