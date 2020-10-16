Rudimental & Hot Since 82 join forces on new single 'Be Strong'

MUMBAI: UK dance music dons Hot Since 82 and Rudimental have linked up on new single ‘Be Strong’, out 16th October.

Combining infectious tech house grooves, seductive vocals and a rave-evoking acid house bassline, ‘Be Strong’ is a versatile, UK-flavoured dance cut destined to make a big impact on dancefloors. The link-up is the result of Danny Howard’s ‘Lockdown Link Up’, where the BBC Radio 1 tastemaker encourages producers to make remote collaborative tracks that he then premieres on his show. ‘Be Strong’ will also feature on Hot Since 82’s forthcoming album Recovery, out this autumn.

On the collaboration, Hot Since 82 explains: “It’s a pleasure to work with the Rudimental lads, music to me is about collaborating, having an open mind and trying new things. We’ve taken a house beat, twisted it upside down and come out with something that really resonates with us all. We love it!’

One of the most revered artists in underground dance music, Hot Since 82 is a regular at some of Ibiza’s finest clubs and runs the highly influential Knee Deep In Sound imprint. Recovery follows 2019’s acclaimed ‘8-track’, which Daley described as “a deeply personal record that reflected a challenging time in his life” and has amassed 25 million worldwide streams to date.

One of the biggest-selling UK acts of the last decade, Rudimental have two UK #1 albums, three UK #1 singles and over 1 billion Spotify streams to their name, as well as a long list of accolades that includes a MOBO for Best Album (‘Home’) in 2013 and a BRIT Award for Best British Single (‘Waiting All Night’) in 2014. Recently, they’ve worked with everyone from The Martinez Brothers to Preditah, as well as breakout UK rap star Tion Wayne and long-term label mate Anne-Marie on their latest single, ‘Come Over’.

With two of the most respected names in British dance music joining forces in the studio, it’s little wonder that ‘Be Strong’ is so special.