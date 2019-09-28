RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2019 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Ghost: 'Dil Maang Raha Hai' trends on Saavn

MUMBAI: The romantic track, Dil Maang Raha Hai from the upcoming horror flick, Ghost has become a rage post it’s release. The song has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers.

Crooned by Yasser Desai and composed by Sanjeev Darshan, the song has been trending on audio and video streaming services. With number one on Saavn and three on itunes, we are sure the fans have lapped up the song well.

Watch song here

We cannot wait for more songs to come out from the album.

Directo Vikram Bhatt has a knack of showcasing a story in a very unique way and his upcoming film, Ghost is no different. The ace director also has a good ear for music and knows the audiences pulse really well.

Ghost, a Vashu Bhagnani production, directed by Vikram Bhatt starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava will release in cinemas on 18 October.

Tags
Ghost Poet Sanjeev Darshan Vikram Bhatt Saavn
Related news
News | 12 May 2019

'Maa' is a special gift for my mother: MC Sid, rapper

MUMBAI: Popular in the Indian and international wedding circuit, wedding rapper Siddharth Sood aka MC Sid has released music video of Maa on the occasion of Mother’s Day.  Different from his musical forte, the song is dedicated to his mother.

read more
News | 02 May 2019

Get ready to 'Lose it' with Raja RME's new single

MUMBAI: Cashing in the storm of rap, the nation is struck with, rapper and entrepreneur Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME has released his third single, Lose It that happens to be the final song from his debut album, R

read more
News | 09 Apr 2019

Bollywood continues to dominate Indian music market

MUMBAI: It’s 2019 but Indian music industry continues to live in the shadow of Bollywood. If you don’t believe in these words, let’s have a look at a few facts.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2019

Actor-singer Avanie Joshi releases her first single 'Future Soul'

MUMBAI: Avanie Joshi, an actor by profession and a musician by virtue of passion, has released her first song Future Soul. She has featured and sung in the song.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2019

Jyotica Tangri on new version of Mungada and life goals

MUMBAI: Total Dhamaal is one of the most awaited movies of 2019 considering tha mammoth star-cast and crazy comedy. While, one might think the music has little to do in comedies, think again. Total Dhamaal’s music is already picking up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
104.8 Ishq Kolkata kicks off the festive season with 'Ishq Wala Pyaar'

MUMBAI: All set to amuse its audience during the grandest and most auspicious time of the year, read more

Press Releases
BIG FM brings a Nayi Dhun through its unconventional big Mahalaya initiative

MUMBAI: Standing true to its ethos, 92.7 BIG FM, is known for changing perspectives is once agairead more

News
TikTok launches #CNSchallenge globally with BTS's J-hope's new music
,

MUMBAI: To usher in the reveal of BTS j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat.read more

News
Witness first-ever Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live with Tulsi Kumar this Saturday!
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio station, is readread more

News
92.7 BIG FM collaborated with BIAL, ITC to beat plastic pollution

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM joins hands with Bangalore International Airpread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ghost: 'Dil Maang Raha Hai' trends on Saavn

MUMBAI: The romantic track, Dil Maang Raha Hai from the upcoming horror flick, Ghost has become a rage post it’s release. The song has been receiving...read more

2
What's brewing between Badshah, Naezy, Raja Kumari and Aastha Gill?

MUMBAI: It’s that thrill and excitement that rushes through our veins when we get to know about music biggies coming together to create a bang!  Well...read more

3
Singers wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood’ as she is called, has made our nation proud with humongous blockbusters. Songs like Aye Mere...read more

4
Miley's mother Tish calls her 'bratty millennial'

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish during a family vacation called her daughter "disgusting" and a "bratty millennial" for refusing to put away...read more

5
Vishal Dadlani grooves with Shalmali in 'Ghungroo' cover!

MUMBAI: The absolutely breathtaking cover of the new hit song, Ghungroo from the upcoming Bollywood release War by none other than singer Shalmali...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group