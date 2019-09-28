Ghost: 'Dil Maang Raha Hai' trends on Saavn

MUMBAI: The romantic track, Dil Maang Raha Hai from the upcoming horror flick, Ghost has become a rage post it’s release. The song has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers.

Crooned by Yasser Desai and composed by Sanjeev Darshan, the song has been trending on audio and video streaming services. With number one on Saavn and three on itunes, we are sure the fans have lapped up the song well.

Watch song here

We cannot wait for more songs to come out from the album.

Directo Vikram Bhatt has a knack of showcasing a story in a very unique way and his upcoming film, Ghost is no different. The ace director also has a good ear for music and knows the audiences pulse really well.

Ghost, a Vashu Bhagnani production, directed by Vikram Bhatt starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava will release in cinemas on 18 October.