News |  30 Sep 2019 20:42 |  By Namrata Kale

Dil Maang Raha Hai singer Yaseer wants to try new music genre

MUMBAI: Yaseer Desai has recently rendered vocals for Dil Maang Raha Hai, a song from Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror movie called Ghost.

The 29-year-old expressed joy when he got an opportunity to croon for a song in director Vikram Bhatt’s film. 

Dil Maang Raha Hai is a Bollywood romantic number and it was a great experience lending vocals to this track. The lyrics are quite deep and it’s going to be a commercial ballet,” added Desai.

Lyrics have been penned by Sanjeev Ajay while the music for the song has been composed by Sanjeev Darshan.

Click here to view the song:

In a further candid conversation, Desai revealed about his future plan, “I want to try a new music genre. I haven’t sung qawwali yet and I want to explore it.”

“In Bollywood, people get stereotyped very quickly. Most of the tracks that come to me are romantic ballet because of the kind of voice that I have, but I would love to experiment something new. I would love to sing songs that are beyond my expectations and songs that do surprise me,” expressed Desai.

There is also a huge chunk of music that the singer will bring to the table.

“I have 15-16 tracks coming up before the year ends. They are all Bollywood tracks and I am planning a single, too, which, is set to release next year,” concluded Desai.

