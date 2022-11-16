RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Nov 2022 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

After 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', Composer Nilesh Ahuja Is Back With The Melodious Song 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum' Directed By Ace Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt

MUMBAI: Nilesh Ahuja is back with another melodious tune on the charts, "Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum," and it will be released soon. Read on to learn about Nilesh Ahuja’s reaction.

Composer Nilesh Ahuja reveals her experience working in this music video, “It was amazing working on 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum'. It's a very melodious and heart-touching song. Raj Barman has sung it very soulfully, and he is an amazing singer. And legendary lyricist Kumaar Paaji has written it very beautifully. Actor Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora are wonderful actors who have been trending for quite some time, but having Vikram Bhatt, sir, direct the music video is what really excites me.”

“One of my favorite songs is 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum'. The composition is melodious and soulful, direct from the heart. My previous song, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, has been one of the most trending songs with over 1.5 billion views, so I hope this song does well too, as I have tried to create the same essence in this song. I just hope the best for this song. The music of this song is very soulful, so I believe it will be appreciated by the audience. Vikram Bhatt sir has been one of the most ace directors in the country. My experience of working with him has been wonderful,” Nilesh further added.

Zee Music Company Presents ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’, starring Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora. Sung by Raj Barman, Music by Nilesh Ahuja, and Lyrics by Kumaar. The music video is coming soon on the Zee Music Company Youtube Channel.

Tags
Thoda Thoda Pyaar Nilesh Ahuja Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum Vikram Bhatt
Related news
 | 29 Dec 2020

Playback to the everytainment MX Player unlocked in 2020!

MUMBAI: The onset of the pandemic left us adapting to the new normal – a year filled with curfews, self-quarantine and social distancing.  But while you were locked down at home, the super app of entertainment, MX Player made sure you weren’t alone.

read more
 | 17 Sep 2020

'Antoo ki Aamma' is a very interesting story between a mother and her son: Mika Singh on his new short film

MUMBAI: Musician, writer, and social worker Mika Singh on Monday announced about the release of his short movie Antoo ki Aamma on his IG official page released on YouTube Watch here:

read more
 | 28 Sep 2019

Ghost: 'Dil Maang Raha Hai' trends on Saavn

MUMBAI: The romantic track, Dil Maang Raha Hai from the upcoming horror flick, Ghost has become a rage post it’s release. The song has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from the viewers.

read more
 | 19 Nov 2018

Shilpa Surroch's dream of meeting living legend Pyarelal gets fulfilled

MUMBAI: The Voice India Season 2 contestant and singer Shilpa Surroch, who became a popular name in the industry, is in happy space.

read more
 | 30 Oct 2018

Singer Shilpa Surroch to sing for Bollywood film

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch is in a happy space right now. After crooning a song for her first Bollywood film, Game Over, the talented singer has bagged her second b’town project in the form of Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat.

read more

RnM Biz

TuneCore announces grant that will award one India based artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated distread more

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sidhika Sharma to romance Akshay Kharodia in this beautiful romantic track Tere Layi by Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Even if music has changed throughout the years, we all still like a good, heartfelt song that we can connect with. And now, Sidhika is set to...read more

2
Himesh Reshammiya promises to record a song with Kavya Limaye and her mother Ashita ji after an emotional performance on dilbaro on Indian Idol Season 13

MUMBAI: This show is going from strength to strength and kavya limaye is truly lighting up the stage at Indian idol season 3. She performed on the...read more

3
Renowned poet Kedarnath Singh to the enchanting poetry of Dr. Sagar

MUMBAI; A young poet approached the dais, and the entire audience—which included individuals who spoke languages other than Hindi or Bhojpuri—...read more

4
R CITY presents 'Musical Nights' with Contemporary Indian Folk Band 'Raghu Dixit Project'

Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destination - R CITY, is all set to present ‘Musical Nights’, in association with renowned Contemporary...read more

5
Sidhika Sharma to romance Akshay Kharodia in this beautiful romantic track Tere Layi by Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Even if music has changed throughout the years, we all still like a good, heartfelt song that we can connect with. And now, Sidhika is set to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games