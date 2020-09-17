'Antoo ki Aamma' is a very interesting story between a mother and her son: Mika Singh on his new short film

MUMBAI: Musician, writer, and social worker Mika Singh on Monday announced about the release of his short movie Antoo ki Aamma on his IG official page released on YouTube

Watch here:

The cast of the movie are newcomers who are exceptionally talented actors from Himachal. He believes we will support the newcomers as we want a stop at Nepotism in the movie industry so Mika asked, "Will we support the newcomers"? by watching it.

Before this movie Mika made a big-time web series titled "Dangerous" starring Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Vikram Bhatt as the writer and directed by Bhushan Patel. Since this series had a big-time star cast, he did not have to promote the series and it went superhit with over 36 million views but what he wished is to support newcomers and requests us to watch the movie on Music & Sound channel on YouTube.

Mika said "Antoo ki Aamma" is a very interesting story between a mother and her son as such movies are not made now as mostly erotic, action, or comedy movies are made now. Not many movies are out there being made for kids, movies that inspire kids. This is a very sweet movie which you can enjoy watching with your family.