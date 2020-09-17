For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Sep 2020 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

'Antoo ki Aamma' is a very interesting story between a mother and her son: Mika Singh on his new short film

MUMBAI: Musician, writer, and social worker Mika Singh on Monday announced about the release of his short movie Antoo ki Aamma on his IG official page released on YouTube

Watch here:

The cast of the movie are newcomers who are exceptionally talented actors from Himachal. He believes we will support the newcomers as we want a stop at Nepotism in the movie industry so Mika asked, "Will we support the newcomers"? by watching it.

Before this movie Mika made a big-time web series titled "Dangerous" starring Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Vikram Bhatt as the writer and directed by Bhushan Patel. Since this series had a big-time star cast, he did not have to promote the series and it went superhit with over 36 million views but what he wished is to support newcomers and requests us to watch the movie on Music & Sound channel on YouTube.

Mika said "Antoo ki Aamma" is a very interesting story between a mother and her son as such movies are not made now as mostly erotic, action, or comedy movies are made now. Not many movies are out there being made for kids, movies that inspire kids. This is a very sweet movie which you can enjoy watching with your family.

Tags
Mika Singh Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Vikram Bhatt Antoo Ki Aamma
Related news
News | 08 Sep 2020

Mika Singh, Giorgia Andriani to shoot an 'old evergreen Bollywood song'

MUMBAI: Italian origin model-actress Giorgia Andriani is collaborating with Bhangra pop star Mika Singh to remake an evergreen Bollywood number, though she is not in the mood to reveal the name of the old hit song yet.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2020

Shefali Jariwala, Mika Singh unite for remake of a nineties hit song

MUMBAI: Dancing diva Shefali Jariwala and singer Mika Singh have collaborated on a remake of a hit song of the nineties, though they want to keep alive the suspense for fans and are not in the mood to reveal the name of the number yet.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

Mika Singh explores 'emotions of mystery' in his new music

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh is set to explore mystery through his music in an upcoming series. " ‘Dangerous' explores the emotions of mystery. It has all elements that make a good thriller. It was the perfect project for me to produce," Mika said.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2020

Shilpa Rao shares on how Anurag Kashyap united her with Sneha Khanwalkar for 'Aadhe Aadhe Se'

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao unleashed her latest song “Aadhe Aadhe Se” song for Netlfix latest film “Raat Akeli Hai” sharing the mic with Mika Singh. Composed by Sneha Khalwankar, featuring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and penned by Raj Shekhar.

read more
News | 27 May 2020

'Phir tera time aayega': Celebs unite for a lockdown song

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Hariharan, along with various other artistes, have teamed up to release an anthem, "Phir tera time aayega" to uplift the spirit of people in the time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify stock falls after Amazon announced podcasts to its music streaming service

MUMBAI: Spotify shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday after Amazon announced that it's adding podcasread more

News
Spotify censure new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

MUMBAI: Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.N) on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Incread more

News
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals bring in BIG FM as official radio partner

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has become the official radio pread more

News
Divo Music partners with Sony/ATV to expand Global Publishing Services in India

MUMBAI: Today, Divo Music, one of India’s leading digital media and music companies in music disread more

News
NTIA & NDML thrilled with High Court verdict on disputed business Interruption insurance policies

MUMBAI: Following this morning’s highly anticipated verdict the NTIA & NDML have released a sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Udit Narayan’s track 'Tere Bagair' surpasses five plus million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan’s debut single 'Tere Bagair' ft. Aditya Narayan have surpassed over five plus million views after its premiere on YouTube. The...read more

2
Shekhar Ravjiani plays 'Never have I ever' on Instagram

MUMBAI: Shekhar Ravjiani, Indian music director, record producer, the actor posted on Instagram story checking out the Never have I ever filter from...read more

3
Taylor Swift returns to country music with 'betty' at the ACMs

MUMBAI: The prodigal daughter of country music has come home. Country music prodigy turned bonafide pop star Taylor Swift performed “betty” off her...read more

4
Spotify study shows listeners have strong affinity for artists behind the music

MUMBAI: Spotify India has released key highlights of its recently commissioned Nielsen study, ‘Culture & Audio Streaming Trends’ (CAST), which...read more

5
When Lady Gaga didn't know how to stand up for herself

MUMBAI: Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without feeling...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group