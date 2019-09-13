Ekam Satt Foundation organizes musical tribute for the Armed Forces in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Entertaining and blissful Indian music has become synonymous to one name Ameya Dabli! A musical extravaganza was witnessed at the Birla Matushri centre where the gifted singer performed in gratitude for the Jawans of the nation who put in their heart and soul to protect our motherland. Ekam Satt Foundation also felicitated the Army Commander, Southern Command Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Lt. Gen S K Prashar AVSM, VSM and his men for their stellar contribution towards the citizen safety - particularly in times of distress such as the flood relief work in Maharashtra and Goa on behalf of 125 crore Indians.

Meticulously designed to help relax, and enjoy the serenity of music, the key motto of ‘Ekam Satt Mission for Nation - One Truth, One Humanity World Music’ concerts, is an inimitable presentation of soulful music curated by Ameya Dabli.

Ameya Dabli shared, "With the ephemeral nature of life, it is imperative for each one of us to find the source of true joy and happiness, which essentially is within! Especially for the Indian Armed Forces, with their disciplined lifestyle in challenging environs, they seldom get a chance to connect or interact with the larger populace. 'Ekam Satt - Mission for Nation' music concert tour is a humble attempt to bring a smile on their faces by relieving them of their stress through blissful music and by also connecting them with the fellow countrymen.”

The concert presented the best of Sufi, Folk and Contemporary world music compositions, of poems penned by Kabirdas, Mirabai, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Khwaja, Amir Khusro, Tulsidas, Gospels from the Bible and many more which immersed the audience in a tranquil daze of pure soul music along with the foot-tapping numbers, which were all crafted and put together keeping in mind the sole purpose of uniting the hearts and minds of the audience across geopolitical and social strata, to bring peace to the society and to our Jawans from the armed forces.

With the efforts of Ameya Dabli and his extensively talented team, the event was bound to be an ‘evening to remember’. The joyous occasion witnessed the best of music entertainment and social awareness under one roof with this initiative. The event was made possible with the unconditional support of corporates like HPCL, LIC & New India Assurance.

Social awareness and humanitarian uplifting have been at the forefront for Ekam Satt Foundation and AD Ventures, which Ameya Dabli and Purvi Soali jointly head. AmeyaDabli and his band have performed throughout the country for Jawans having reached out to over 2 Lac soldiers and their families with their 47th performance. They have received not only critical acclaim but accolades from the audience too!

Lt. General S K Prashar AVSM said, “I would like to thank Ameya Dabli and his entire team of Ekam Satt, for planning the concert proactively. I have seen enough musical events in the past 40 years but have never witnessed such a wonderful programme. The event really touched a chord with me and my team, which shows in the way they enjoyed the show. What Army did in Maharashtra for the flood rescue, was part of our duty to the nation, but what you are doing for Armed Forces is simply commendable and worth emulating with a soulful rendition of a thoughtful mix of patriotic, Sufi and devotional songs, which was performed straight from the heart.”