News |  22 Jan 2020 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Prajakta Kohli releases first episode of 'Pretty Fit' with Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Kohli has released the first episode of her YouTube Original series called Pretty Fit with Neha Kakkar, the show that encourages people to stay fit. Mostly Sane will showcase ideas on how one can take baby steps by getting into doing some basic functional exercises.

The episode starts with Kakkar sharing on how she misses the days when she used to sing devotional songs, to the times she used to do selfie music videos. After a little chit-chat, the two get onto doing their most important task i.e the lassi making challenge’.

The video is sure to make you laugh, watch below.

