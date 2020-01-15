For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Jan 2020

Ameya Dabli salutes the legendary soldiers this Army Day

MUMBAI: Army Day is celebrated to honour our country’s soldiers who set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood, but above all, it is celebrated because of the immense love they have for the country. Indian soldiers form one of the most powerful militaries in the world, not only do they live with the possibility of losing their lives but even their everyday has a lot of hardships.

They live away from their families and sacrifice a lot to protect the country. Being on the border not only requires high level of discipline and determination, but an even higher level of mental agility. On this Army Day artist, Ameya Dabli pays tribute to show his gratitude to the armed forces and family posted in Mumbai reminds us of always keeping them in our thoughts. He believes that music is a strong medium of communication, which lightens the atmosphere and also helps people connect with their inner soul.

Ameya Dabli was crooning his melodious voice for the defence forces at the Military Station Colaba. The cultural show had more than 2000 brave jawaans present from the Indian army and navy force under one roof. The evening saw these soldiers contribute in the show by rendering few songs along with Ameya. In order to evoke patriotism and thoroughly entertain his audience, Ameya will be performing a mix of patriotic and motivational songs.

Expressing his gratitude Ameya says” I am fortunate to be able to perform for the soldiers posted from Indian Armed Forces at the headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa on the Army Day. I salute the efforts of these real-life superheroes of our country. It is the least we can do and I will keep looking for ways to support our troops and their families. I have been doing these shows for the last few years now and my aim is to not only motivate our jawaans, but also propagate peace. The men and women in uniform, who have selflessly served our country and defend our freedom, are an inspiration to us all. It is very rare that Army allows civilians to perform for them consistently, having such rare opportunity I will remain dedicated to honoring and preserving the memory of those who have been lost in action and those who survive to tell the tale.”

Ameya’s urge to contribute to the Indian Armed Forces and build peace led to him launching his foundation called ‘Ekam Satt- Mission for Nation.’ Under Ekam Satt, Ameya performs pro-bono concerts for armed forces which have curated songs from renowned masters like Kabirdas, Guru Nanak, Amir Kushro ,Tulsidas among others. He also doesn’t shy away from singing peppy Bollywood numbers for the forces to shake a leg on. By associating with Ekam Satt- Mission for Nation he urges people to do their bit for the nation.

