News |  02 Mar 2020 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman and Ameya Dabli performed together for Ekam Satt unity concert: the 50th Symphony

MUMBAI:  Music lovers of Mumbai were spell bound on saturday evening as India’s iconic music composer AR Rahman and multifaceted artist Ameya Dabli rendezvoused for Ekam Satt Unity concert: 50th Symphony. The 50th Symphony was a special tribute to the Indian Defence Forces. It was the first inclusive concert in Mumbai where 3000 Indian Defence forces along with their families attended the musical extravaganza. The highlight of the evening was AR Rahman performing on his admired musical pieces from his repertoire about nation, peace, and co-existence. Adding magic to the concert was Ameya Dabli with him enchanting the crowd with contemporary heart-warming folk music. Ameya Dabli enthralled the audience with famous Kabir Das songs like ‘Mat Kar Maaya ka Ahakar’ , ‘Ishwar Allah Tera Naam’,’Satyam Sri Wahe Guru, while AR Rahman’s captivated the crowd by performing his famous sufi tracks ‘Piya Haji Ali’, ‘Kun Faaya Kun’, ‘Phool khile Bagiyan Mai’ to which the audience greeted them with loud cheers.

This is the first time Mumbai witnessed a larger than life celebration with two artists who are known to love their nation and evoke patriotism. The Jio World Garden was brimming with people; there were more than 10,000 people who attended the phenomenal experience. Ekam Satt Unity concert gave the common man a rare opportunity to enter the world of the Indian Forces and take back a rare experience filled with soulful music which connected them to their inner core. The event was graced by prominent industry personalities like Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi, Nisha Jamwal, Anjali Tendulkar, Javed Jaffery and Doctor Batra.

Commenting on 50th Symphony AR Rahman said “Our team has worked hard to stretch boundaries beyond music; when words stop communicating; Sufi music enhances the experience further. My interpretation of this concert was to take everyone to a different dimension, where coherence can be achieved. We created visuals and patterns to do so and aimed to have musical walls broken down.”

Speaking about the concert, Ameya Dabli said “My vision through ‘Ekam  Satt was to help people connect with their inner core rather than searching for answers outside in  today’s turbulent times. Thus, Ekam Satt is not just a music concert – its “an experience”.  It is something that my team and I had envisioned when we started our journey of ‘Ekam Satt’. I am deeply honoured to have so much love from my audiences and especially from our defence forces. It has been an honour to serve our Indian forces over the past few years. I was privileged to have AR Rahman as a part of this show on such a special occasion. . I hope through the 50th Symphony we were able to spread the message of One Truth, One Humanity and World Music.

