News |  03 Dec 2018 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Arabic version of 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released Arabic version of the popular remake, Dilbar has caught audience’s attention in a short span of time. The song is trending at number three on YouTube.

Sung by Nora Fatehi and Fnaire, the lyrics of this song are penned by Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab, while the music has been composed by Mohcine Tizaf. The song features Nora grooving to the tunes as Fnaire joins her to give the Arabic touch.

Watch the video:

Produced by T-Series music label, the song has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube. Though the song has turned out to be another blockbuster, only coming days will decide if it breaks the records made by the earlier Dilbar remake.

Besides, the earlier remake of Dilbar, also picturised on Nora Fatehi along with John Abraham, was a smashing hit. Featured in the Bollywood film, Satyameva Jayate, the song went on to break major records.

Also Read:'Dilbar' crosses 20 million views in 24 hours, trends at #2

Also Read: 'Dilbar' makes 100 million views at lightning speed

Meanwhile, the iconic original Dilbar Dilbar song was picturised on Sanjay Kapoor and Sushmita Sen in the 1999 film, Sirf Tum.

Also Read:John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' to feature recreation of 90's iconic 'Dilbar Dilbar'

Also Read:Will Arabic version of popular song 'Dilbar' receive more love than the one from Satyameva Jayate?

Also Read:Alka Yagnik's vocals retained for 'Dilbar' remake

