News |  30 Nov 2018 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

Will Arabic version of popular song 'Dilbar' receive more love than the one from Satyameva Jayate?

MUMBAI: The earlier version of popular song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate movie starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma in lead roles, was a golden hit and a chartbuster. And now the makers are coming out with Arabic version of the song with Nora Fatehi along with the Arabic band Fnaire.

Here’s the teaser of the new Arabic version of Dilbar

Besides, the earlier version was sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka and had ruled the charts. And it would now be exciting to see whether the new Arabic version will be loved equally?

The song was a big trend on music platforms Saavn, Hungama, Gaana, and Wynk. Not only did the song sway its way to the Billboard charts trending at number three.

Menawhile, the teaser of the Arabic version happens to be an intriguing one and it would be worth the watch to see if its success runs on charts too.

