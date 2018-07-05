'Dilbar' crosses 20 million views in 24 hours, trends at #2

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, has crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release to become the first song to achieve this feat. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, the song retains original vocals of Alka Yagnik.

Shot in an Arabic setup, the song has a foot-tapping music, created with the help of guitars and drums. The use of flute is quite catchy in this raunchy dance number that has a sensual emotion.

T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar, who is proud with this new record, says, “The response we have received first hand or online has been spectacular. The song got nine million views in just a few hours and 20 million and still counting in just a day is great. The teams have worked hard to make this song and I am happy that audiences like it.”

The song was also applauded by some Bollywood director’s, who showered appreciation in their tweet.

Elated by the response, director Milap Milan Zaveri also tweeted, “Dilbar is the first Hindi video in India to cross 20 million views in a day ever. It has created history.”

Nikkhil Advani tweeted, saying, “Salute to Bhushan Kumar for understanding the situation and setting up the song for us, to T-Series team for setting new standards and audiences for embracing the song with so much love.”

Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali have done justice to the vocals that have a mix of both original and new lyrics. Ikka’s rap adds to the song’s emotion. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The new lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Featured in the upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate, Norah Fateh slays with her sexy moves as she lures John Abraham in the song. Released under T-Series the movie is slated to hit theaters on 15 August 2018.