News |  20 Nov 2018 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Little Mix's Jesy blasts Piers Morgan

MUMBAI :  Singer Jesy Nelson has called journalist Piers Morgan a ‘silly twat’, following his offensive comments about her band Little Mix's latest single.

On Monday, Morgan slammed Little Mix on his Good Morning Britain show, saying the girls use nudity to sell their latest album LM5, reports metro.co.uk.

But the journalist's comment did not go well with Jesy.

During an appearance on a radio show, when band members were asked about Morgan, Jesy said: "Of course (we're not surprised). He is a silly twat."

After being called silly twat by the black Magic hitmaker, Piers took to Twitter and wrote: "If you're brave enough Little Mix - come on Good Morning Britain tomorrow and say what you've just been saying about me on Radio One to my face."

(Source: IANS) 

