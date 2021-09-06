For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Sep 2021 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

'Pop Idol' creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction among the band members.

He also thinks that the young idols feel that they have become bigger than music.

Little Mix was formed with Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, on the singing reality show 'X Factor' in 2011.

Talking to thesun.co.uk, Pete said: "At the end of the day, there's always going to be friction and when it comes to the likes of Little Mix, you've got very strong characters all fighting."

He added: "The girls themselves became more important than the records because the marketing machine takes over."

In December 2020, one of the band members, Jesy Nelson, had left the group.

Comparing the young group to the iconic Spice Girls and the exit of its member Geri Halliwell, Pete said: "And if you're fighting for your place in the band, it becomes a battle of attrition for who's got the most publicity. And then one of them leaves, like Geri Halliwell did."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music produced Pete Waterman Pop Idol Little Mix
Related news
News | 23 Aug 2021

Jesy Nelson had panic attacks before quitting Little Mix

MUMBAI: British singer Jesy Nelson, who is all set to start her solo singing career with the launch of her single 'Boyz', said on Saturday that she had multiple panic attacks which led to her decision to quit the girl band Little Mix.

read more
News | 22 May 2021

Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta dropped 'Heartbreak Anthem'

MUMBAI: "Heartbreak Anthem" a new single out Thursday (May 20) from Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta. Could this track be about Jesy Nelson's departure from Little Mix last December? Hard to say!

read more
News | 12 Jan 2021

Little Mix and Ed Sheeran battles for U.K. singles chart crown

MUMBAI: Little Mix are facing a big challenge from Ed Sheeran for this week’s U.K. singles chart crown. The British pop group takes an early lead with "Sweet Melody," the reigning No. 1 No on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Liam Payne looks back at Zayn Malik's One Direction exit after Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music lovers in Britain experienced major déjà vu after Jesy Nelson called it quits with the girl group Little Mix this week. Many were reminded of the time when Zayn Malik also unexpectedly left One Direction back in 2015, including Liam Payne.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Little Mix members might go solo soon

MUMBAI: Members of the British girl band Little Mix are reportedly planning to pursue solo careers while one of the members, Jesy Nelson, is taking time off.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Made in Jaffna, Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album, is finally out

MUMBAI: Tamil-Canadian hip-hop artist Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album Made in Jaffna released worldwide on September 3. The 14-track...read more

2
Singer Jubin Nautiyal surprises his fan Himani Bundela- KBC 13 winner by visiting her home in Agra.

MUMBAI: The singer who has made a place in everyone's playlist with his voice, is now making a place in their hearts tooread more

3
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram...read more

4
Ellie Goulding: Acting brought out positive, energetic side of me

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting. "I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a...read more

5
Director Rajiv S Ruia says "Arjun Bijlani is family to me since and working with him on this beautiful song was an even better experience"

MUMBAI: The new song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" is winning hearts. Smita Dahal the rising star of the music industry is all set to rule in the Bollywood...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games