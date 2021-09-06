'Pop Idol' creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction among the band members.

He also thinks that the young idols feel that they have become bigger than music.

Little Mix was formed with Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, on the singing reality show 'X Factor' in 2011.

Talking to thesun.co.uk, Pete said: "At the end of the day, there's always going to be friction and when it comes to the likes of Little Mix, you've got very strong characters all fighting."

He added: "The girls themselves became more important than the records because the marketing machine takes over."

In December 2020, one of the band members, Jesy Nelson, had left the group.

Comparing the young group to the iconic Spice Girls and the exit of its member Geri Halliwell, Pete said: "And if you're fighting for your place in the band, it becomes a battle of attrition for who's got the most publicity. And then one of them leaves, like Geri Halliwell did."

(Source: IANS)