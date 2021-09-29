Jesy Nelson felt like a machine being apart of 'Little Mix'

MUMBAI: Jesy Nelson has given more details on her decision to leave Little Mix. During a recent appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the singer recalled the pressures of being part of one of the world’s biggest girl bands, which she likened to a “machine”.
“People don’t realise how hard it is to be in a girl band,” she said. “I mean I feel like some people won’t understand it, and will think this is a bit dramatic, but just little things like being able to wear what I want to wear… When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video, and everyone had to wear bikinis, and I didn’t want to wear a bikini because I felt like s**t, I couldn’t not.”
Speaking on the podcast, Nelson added that she often felt “trapped” during her Little Mix days, adding that there was a “constant comparison every single day” between herself and her bandmates, which ended up taking a “massive toll” on her mental health.
The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker continued, telling Smith: “Being in Little Mix is literally like a machine. You don’t have any time off. You can’t switch off.”
Opening up further about her post-Little Mix career, Nelson teased details of her forthcoming debut solo single “Boyz”, and revealed that she’s “obviously got a lot more freedom” as a solo artist. However, she insisted she still has “the most incredible memories” with her former band.
The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato claims to have made contact with an alien on her 28th birthday. Demi stars alongside her sister Dallas, and their...read more
MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song. The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a...read more
MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years...read more
MUMBAI: Don Toliver proudly lives the 'Life of a Don' and is embracing it as the title of his upcoming sophomore album which is out next week,...read more
MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait...read more