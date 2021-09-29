Jesy Nelson felt like a machine being apart of 'Little Mix'

MUMBAI: Jesy Nelson has given more details on her decision to leave Little Mix. During a recent appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the singer recalled the pressures of being part of one of the world’s biggest girl bands, which she likened to a “machine”.

“People don’t realise how hard it is to be in a girl band,” she said. “I mean I feel like some people won’t understand it, and will think this is a bit dramatic, but just little things like being able to wear what I want to wear… When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video, and everyone had to wear bikinis, and I didn’t want to wear a bikini because I felt like s**t, I couldn’t not.”

Speaking on the podcast, Nelson added that she often felt “trapped” during her Little Mix days, adding that there was a “constant comparison every single day” between herself and her bandmates, which ended up taking a “massive toll” on her mental health.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker continued, telling Smith: “Being in Little Mix is literally like a machine. You don’t have any time off. You can’t switch off.”

Opening up further about her post-Little Mix career, Nelson teased details of her forthcoming debut solo single “Boyz”, and revealed that she’s “obviously got a lot more freedom” as a solo artist. However, she insisted she still has “the most incredible memories” with her former band.