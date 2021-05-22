Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta dropped 'Heartbreak Anthem'

MUMBAI: "Heartbreak Anthem" a new single out Thursday (May 20) from Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta. Could this track be about Jesy Nelson's departure from Little Mix last December? Hard to say! (Beyond the fact that in a press release Galantis says they've been working on the song for over a year.)

Pregnant Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock delighted their fans with another look at their baby bumps with a heavenly new snap.

The radiant mums-to-be, who announced they were expecting within a week of each other, showed off their evolving figure as they sported angel outfits alongside their Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall to promote their new single, Heartbreak Anthem.

The girls looked incredible with their matching glittering ensembles, complete with larger than life white feathery angel wings and funky wigs.

Little Mix's hotly anticipated new single Heartbreak Anthem has been produced with DJ David Guetta and Swedish electric duo Galantis, and is now out for their fans to listen.