News |  19 Mar 2018 18:54

Meiyang Chang, Lesle Lewis reunite for Bengali song

MUMBAI:  Singer-actor Meiyang Chang is excited about reuniting with celebrated composer Lesle Lewis for a Bengali song.

The Indian Idol 3 contestant had the opportunity to work with Lewis during the reality show. Their latest collaboration is for Viu's Love Lust And Confusion.

Chang plays a pivotal role in the series, and is excited but nervous to work with his idol.

"I am delighted to record with him once again. He's a legend in his own right and I have always learned something good from him; right from my first song ever (incidentally, also with him) to this association for the series.

"I hope the audiences enjoy the number as much as we have enjoyed making it," he said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)

Meiyang Chang Lesle Lewis Bengali song Indian Idol 3 Love Lust And Confusion Viu
