For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Apr 2021 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

List of Indian Idol contestants being successful without bagging a trophy

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the renowned singing reality shows on the Indian television. The contestants participate in the show to showcase their talent and ultimately win the trophy. However, as they say winning is not everything, and participation, hard-work reflects in a longer run. Let's take a look at such names, who've not won the trophy but have excelled in life:

Neha Kakkar-

Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol at the age of eighteen. She got eliminated quite early but is now the undisputed singing queen, who has several Punjabi and Hindi blockbuster numbers to her credit. Neha is also one of the most followed personalities on social media. Life comes a full circle, and did for Neha too. From being a contestant 15 years ago, to now judging the show, Neha Kakkar has come a long way.

Rahul Vaidya-

Rahul Vaidya was seen in the first season of Indian Idol. He lost to Abhijeet Sawant but remained in news more than the winner. Rahul did several live shows, music videos. He has now earned a humungous fanbase after his recent stint with the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Meiyang Chang-

Meiyang Chang was seen in the third season of Indian Idol. He did not win the reality show, and lost out to Prashant Tamang. However, Meiyang went on to do films in Bollywood, hosted several award shows, IPL and also the fourth season of Indian Idol.

Bhoomi Trivedi-

Bhoomi Trivedi had to quit Indian Idol midway due to her health condition. However, she is one of the most sought after playback singers of the Hindi film industry, and is currently seen on the show, Indian Music Pro League, who represents a team.

Monali Thakur-

Monali Thakur also did not win the trophy of Indian Idol but her angelic voice is just soothing to ears, and has many hit songs to her credit. She has also won National Award for her song Moh Moh Ke Dhage in 2015.

Antara Mitra-

Antara Mitra the voice behind the song 'Gerua' was also a participant of Indian Idol, who did not win the singing reality show.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Rahul Vaidya Antara Mitra Monali Thakur Meiyang Chang Bhoomi Trivedi
Related news
News | 02 Apr 2021

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya to appear on screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan?

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya has become a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14, where he was declared first-runner up. He rose to prominence after becoming the third finalist of Indian Idol 1 but the singer soon disappeared from the screen.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Tony Kakkar feels "Lucky" as sister Neha Kakkar gifts him a Cricket Pitch at home

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar gifted her brother Tony Kakkar a cricket pitch at their home. Revealing the surprise gift on Instagram Reels, the playback singer gave a glimpse of the pitch, which is still under construction.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Check Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrate their first holi; check out pics

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married in October 2020, celebrated their first Holi today, on Monday with their family. The filmy couple took to social media to share a glimpse of themselves having fun with their gang in colourful clothes all smeared in colours.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2021

Rohanpreet Singh lifts Neha Kakkar during pre holy pool party

MUMBAI: Holi is just two days away, and people can't keep calm to celebrate the festival of colours with joy and happiness. Like commoners, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are also excited to celebrate their first Holi after marriage.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

Neetu Kapoor: Neha Kakkar is like a daughter to me

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who met singer Neha Kakkar during a recent shoot of "Indian Idol" season 12, congratulated the singer on her recent wedding.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's hot collab 'Met Him Last Night'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato dropped her cathartic 19-track album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on Friday morning (April 2) and one of...read more

2
Paul Mayson and Grammy-nominee Saint Sinner 'Believe' with new single

MUMBAI: Paul Mayson is back with a bang after a period of creative exploration. Teaming up with American Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Saint...read more

3
How Mike Posner will celebrate his Everest expedition

MUMBAI: Singer Mike Posner says he will celebrate his expedition to Mount Everest by spending a few weeks doing absolutely nothing. The singer has...read more

4
List of Indian Idol contestants being successful without bagging a trophy

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the renowned singing reality shows on the Indian television. The contestants participate in the show to showcase their...read more

5
A L R released nostalgia and mixed emotions ‘Reminiscing’

MUMBAI: Losing a loved one is always heart-wrenching. Each of us creates our own world and when we lose someone, a piece of that world fades away...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games