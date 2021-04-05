List of Indian Idol contestants being successful without bagging a trophy

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the renowned singing reality shows on the Indian television. The contestants participate in the show to showcase their talent and ultimately win the trophy. However, as they say winning is not everything, and participation, hard-work reflects in a longer run. Let's take a look at such names, who've not won the trophy but have excelled in life:

Neha Kakkar-

Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol at the age of eighteen. She got eliminated quite early but is now the undisputed singing queen, who has several Punjabi and Hindi blockbuster numbers to her credit. Neha is also one of the most followed personalities on social media. Life comes a full circle, and did for Neha too. From being a contestant 15 years ago, to now judging the show, Neha Kakkar has come a long way.

Rahul Vaidya-

Rahul Vaidya was seen in the first season of Indian Idol. He lost to Abhijeet Sawant but remained in news more than the winner. Rahul did several live shows, music videos. He has now earned a humungous fanbase after his recent stint with the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Meiyang Chang-

Meiyang Chang was seen in the third season of Indian Idol. He did not win the reality show, and lost out to Prashant Tamang. However, Meiyang went on to do films in Bollywood, hosted several award shows, IPL and also the fourth season of Indian Idol.

Bhoomi Trivedi-

Bhoomi Trivedi had to quit Indian Idol midway due to her health condition. However, she is one of the most sought after playback singers of the Hindi film industry, and is currently seen on the show, Indian Music Pro League, who represents a team.

Monali Thakur-

Monali Thakur also did not win the trophy of Indian Idol but her angelic voice is just soothing to ears, and has many hit songs to her credit. She has also won National Award for her song Moh Moh Ke Dhage in 2015.

Antara Mitra-

Antara Mitra the voice behind the song 'Gerua' was also a participant of Indian Idol, who did not win the singing reality show.