News |  16 Sep 2020 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

In new show, Meiyang Chang explores forgotten places of India

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Meiyang Chang will be seen exploring the essence of India through his new show, 'Lost Essence of India.'

"India boasts of immensely rich culture and architecture and we only know about the popular and promoted aspects of it. There are a million more places, stories, and experiences that are yet to be discovered. And that's what we set out to do with a lost Essence of India'," said Chang, who is hosting the show.

"I have been to Goa and Kashmir before, and yet, I was unaware of the existence of these experiences. It was a breath-taking, mindset-changing journey through lesser taken paths to discover the lost essence of some magnificent places in India. I pray you love this journey and get to experience it someday while being a responsible tourist. Respect nature and nature will love you back," he added.

In the Discovery Channel show, Chang will be exploring the Rivona Caves in Goa, Saraswat Brahmin Cuisine, Choharnag, and Naranag Temple in Kashmir.

(Source: IANS)

