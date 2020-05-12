Leslee Lewis talks about his new song #EkIndia

MUMBAI : Singer - composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo Colonial Cousins has added another feather to his cap #EkIndi a initiated under IIMUN.

Lyric, music composed and Produced by Leslee Lewis collaborating with amazing singers Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Benny Dayal, Shilpa Rao, Bhoomi Trivedi, Kavya Jones and Bappi Lahiri. Leslee Lewis has also been an Official Mascot of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) for 10 years straight and has performed all over the country every year. He is also responsible for composing the IIMUN Anthem .

Sharing the initial idea of the story of the song Wemade this song on regard to coronavirus, when the COVID-19 pandemic came into being, the founder Rishabh SShahre quested me to do a song for IIMUN regarding the situation . I collected some thoughts from him and put into a song . It is very interesting as everyone is shooting in different place as none could come out from their place, but some how we put the song together.

We also got good reviews as soon as the song was out .

Watch here:

Leslee have created some of the famous independent hit songs in India such as Yaaron Dosti, Pal ,Janam Samjha Karo ,Paree Hoon Mai and Krishna .When asked which was the most challenging, he exclaimed, Each of my song has its own magic and challenge as it has its own story. But I should say when we did Jaanam Samjha Karo with Asha Bhosle it was quite a challenge as it was the first time, she sang my song which was completely new and it became a big hit independent song. Was also a different type with less technology and no physical interaction.

I have been eating and cooking a lot, my Instagram feed is filled with pictures of foods that I made so basically I have become a chef during this lockdown shared the singer about his productive activities during the lockdown. A lot of process of reading and learning is also happening, very soon Im going to be a senior citizen in the music industry. From the 80's to 90's and when 2000 came the technology has boost up so I have been working non-stop ever since.

Further, Leslee expressed the idea of the new concept and format of music videos done bymany people, Music is about people coming to gether and enjoying the rhythm, even after the lockdown is over people would want to stay far from each other but things will getnormal. The process that weuse to create this song is also a way for people to bond.

With the pandemic across the globe, it has built a new India now. IIMUN is the key as the country can be build only by the youth as they are the future of India signs off.