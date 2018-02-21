Ankit Tiwari gushes about getting hitched

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari will be getting married to Pallavi Shukla on Wednesday, and the singer-composer says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life.

The Galliyan hitmaker got engaged on Tuesday. He will be getting married here later on Wednesday.

"This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family," Tiwari told IANS.

"We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life," he added.

Tiwari hasn't invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.

The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account.

Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.

