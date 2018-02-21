RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Feb 2018 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Ankit Tiwari gushes about getting hitched

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari will be getting married to Pallavi Shukla on Wednesday, and the singer-composer says he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life.

The Galliyan hitmaker got engaged on Tuesday. He will be getting married here later on Wednesday.

"This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family," Tiwari told IANS.

"We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life," he added.

Tiwari hasn't invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.

The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account.

Also Read: Ankit Tiwari shares the first picture with his fiancée

Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.

Also Read: Ankit Tiwari arrested on alleged rape charges

 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ankit Tiwari Galliyan Pallavi Shukla
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2018

Ankit Tiwari shares the first picture with his fiancée

MUMBAI: The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ankit Tiwari’s fiancée Pallavi Shukla since he announced his marriage this month. Finally, the wait is over; the Sun Raha Hai Na Tu singer is finally engaged to the love of his life.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2018

Ankit Tiwari praises technological advancements at Whistling Woods International

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI) seventh season cultural hub, 5th Veda Sessions had singer-composer Ankit Tiwari as their guest. Well the conclave started with a melodious concoction of Indian music and Italian opera. Gioconda Vessichilli performed an enthralling composition.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2018

'Aiyaary's' soulful song 'Yaad Hai' is a heartfelt representation of a remembrance

MUMBAI: The second song from Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary titled Yaad Hai released today and showcases a heartbroken Rakul Preet Singh walking down the memory lane.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2017

Ankit Tiwari and DJ Zaeden collaborate on 'Tere Jaane Se'

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu fame Ankit Tiwari is up with his new single Tere Jaane Se. The song is a collaboration between Ankit and known music artiste DJ Zaeden. The single is a romantic melodious number released by Zee Music Company.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2017

Today's songs lack longevity: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Its time for Bollywood music lovers to go down memory lane as they recall the lyrics of old songs through their remixes today.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Hungama Spotlight creates digital waves as it crosses 30mn

MUMBAI: Hungama launched Hungama Spotlight, a show celebrating live musical performanceread more

Press Releases
Taal Namah Shivaye - an ode to Lord Shiva by MY FM

MUMBAI: Mahashivratri, the festival of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life is often observread more

News
Several new categories added in India Radio Forum Awards

New Delhi: A total of 46 awards in programming, talent, promotion and marketing, and advertisingread more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Entertainment launches HariOm an all-inclusive Hindu devotional app

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for television and digital read more

News
Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in termsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Plus 91 associates with Submerge for Holi Reloaded 2018

 MUMBAI: Plus 91, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment founded by Aarnavv Shirsat announced its association with Nikhil Chinapa’s Submerge to bring...read more

2
It's a dream come true to share screen space with Sonakshi: Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: The Punjabi music sensational who is winning hearts with hit songs like Guitar Sikhda, Nakhre, Bapu Zimidar and more, has stepped into...read more

3
Sony Music's 'White ROOM' gets a big 'LIKE' from the DJ fraternity

MUMBAI: Sony Music has pioneered a new initiative where DJs from across India get mailed the latest international music as it releases every Friday!...read more

4
We bought a 'cluster' of voices together at Vh1 Supersonic 2018: Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI: Well Vh1 Supersonic 2018, turned out to be a musically-thrilling experience for people out there. But, it hasn’t just made this year...read more

5
'Welcome To...' composer defends right to use Pakistani voice

MUMBAI: Composer Shamir Tandon, who got Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for the forthcoming Bollywood film Welcome To New York, has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group