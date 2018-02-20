RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2018 19:58 |  By RnMTeam

Ankit Tiwari shares the first picture with his fiancée

MUMBAI: The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ankit Tiwari’s fiancée Pallavi Shukla since he announced his marriage this month. Finally, the wait is over; the Sun Raha Hai Na Tu singer is finally engaged to the love of his life.

He posted a picture with his better-half on social media, sharing the most memorable day of his life with fans and well-wishers.

Check the tweet below:

Well, we are waiting for the couple to get hitched soon and share some pretty wedding memories.

Ankit Tiwari who rose to fame from Aashiqui 2, has given the industry hits for films like Ek Villian, Roy, Airlift along with a few singles like Tum Har Dafa Ho and more.

