Navneet Malik has captivated the audience’s hearts with his remarkable performance in his latest song “Jaaniya” sung by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: 2022 has been a great year for the music industry overall. In the era of reels, there are some tracks that are really striking a chord with the audience. One of the latest releases, “Jaaniya” has been garnering a lot of attention featuring the very handsome actor, Navneet Malik.

Navneet rose to fame after his debut in the Red Chillies movie, Love Hostel, along with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. He went on to bag multiple projects, including Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, where he played Tara Sutarias's love interest. This time the actor has been stealing hearts with his exceptional dance moves in a romantic and upbeat song sung by Ankit Tiwari alongside actor Anishha Pahuja.

The light-eyed actor has charmed his way into our hearts with his breathtaking performance. His growing popularity among female fans has made him the heartthrob of millions.

Navneet, delighted at the release, says, "For an actor, it is very necessary to keep exploring and experiencing new things in life and that is what I have done through this song. It was challenging yet fun because the song itself is so refreshing and beautifully composed. The entire team was amazing and I had a wonderful time shooting it.”

Talking about the love and appreciation the song has received, the actor said, "The post-release response has been outstanding." I am constantly getting calls and messages from people saying they loved the song. I just hope it reaches a massive audience, as this is the type of song that gets stuck in your head once you listen to it, and the melodious voice of Ankit Tiwari makes it even more special. I am looking forward to working with such amazing talent in the industry and growing as an actor.”

The melody was given by the versatile singer, Ankit Tiwari, well-known for the melodious Ek Villain soundtracks. "Jaaniya" is currently one of the most loved songs by the audience, as it has gained more than 3 million views overall, in a few hours of being released, and it's definitely a track, that we cannot stop humming and grooving to either.