For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Aug 2022 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Navneet Malik has captivated the audience’s hearts with his remarkable performance in his latest song “Jaaniya” sung by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: 2022 has been a great year for the music industry overall. In the era of reels, there are some tracks that are really striking a chord with the audience. One of the latest releases, “Jaaniya” has been garnering a lot of attention featuring the very handsome actor, Navneet Malik.

Navneet rose to fame after his debut in the Red Chillies movie, Love Hostel, along with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. He went on to bag multiple projects, including Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, where he played Tara Sutarias's love interest. This time the actor has been stealing hearts with his exceptional dance moves in a romantic and upbeat song sung by Ankit Tiwari alongside actor Anishha Pahuja.

The light-eyed actor has charmed his way into our hearts with his breathtaking performance. His growing popularity among female fans has made him the heartthrob of millions.

Navneet, delighted at the release, says, "For an actor, it is very necessary to keep exploring and experiencing new things in life and that is what I have done through this song. It was challenging yet fun because the song itself is so refreshing and beautifully composed. The entire team was amazing and I had a wonderful time shooting it.”

Talking about the love and appreciation the song has received, the actor said, "The post-release response has been outstanding." I am constantly getting calls and messages from people saying they loved the song. I just hope it reaches a massive audience, as this is the type of song that gets stuck in your head once you listen to it, and the melodious voice of Ankit Tiwari makes it even more special. I am looking forward to working with such amazing talent in the industry and growing as an actor.”

The melody was given by the versatile singer, Ankit Tiwari, well-known for the melodious Ek Villain soundtracks. "Jaaniya" is currently one of the most loved songs by the audience, as it has gained more than 3 million views overall, in a few hours of being released, and it's definitely a track, that we cannot stop humming and grooving to either.

Tags
O Jaaniya Ankit Tiwari Ek Villan Red Chillies
Related news
 | 02 Mar 2022

Tough Love: The word 'separation' gives the chills to Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Music composer Ankit Tiwari, who has graced the show 'Smart Jodi', has been through the rocky roads of marriage with his wife Pallavi. He admitted that staying together in the marriage for the sake of their families felt hollow to the point that he even drew up divorce papers.

read more
 | 21 Feb 2022

Aishwarya Rajnikanth to direct love with Musafir

MUMBAI: A promise made is a promise kept for Aishwarya Rajnikanth and Prerna V Arora. Aishwarya Rajnikanth is ready to stun us all once again with one of her most spectacular creations. She is directing a music single rather than a film for the first time in her history as a director.

read more
 | 21 Dec 2021

Warner Music India launches a soulful love ballad ‘Ishq Fakeeri' by Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has launched a love ballad ‘Ishq Fakeeri’ by the versatile singer-composer, Ankit Tiwari. Starring internet sensations Ashish Bisht and Natasha Singh, this mellifluous track traces the journey of love.

read more
 | 24 Sep 2021

RaOol, Ankit Tiwari, DJ Bravo, Ash King, Nakash Aziz and Ruel Dausan Varindani join forces to make you Hila!

MUMBAI: Bringing you the sound with the biggest Bollywood bounce, “Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila” is 2021's most dhamakedar party anthem that’s guaranteed to make you shake!

read more
 | 26 Jul 2021

Ankit Tiwari's song 'Ek mohabbat' is based on betrayal

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is all set for the release of his next single titled 'Ek mohabbat' which he has sung together with Bandana Sharma. The song written by Tanveer Gazi and composed by Jaan Nisar Lone is based on the concept of betrayal.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lee Brice Hits Major Milestone By Scoring 1 Billion Streams on Apple Music Worldwide

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and one of Nashville's biggest names, Lee Brice, has recently reached a feat few others have been able to...read more

2
Bones:Dreaming release the fascinating album “A Day in the Labyrinth of a Psychedelic Mind”

MUMBAI: Musician Mike Ludwig from the group Screaming Bones, decided to immerse himself in an experience that was simply fascinating in his artistic...read more

3
Stromae releases latest single, ‘Mon Amour’ with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Stromae has released his latest single ‘Mon Amour,’ a blissed-out baile-funk summer-pop collaboration with Cuban-born American singer,...read more

4
Sonu Sood brings ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ to life in Spotify’s latest podcast, produced by MnM Talkies

MUMBAI: The audio action series, exclusively available on Spotify, is based on author Amit Khan’s much-loved books and will launch on Independence...read more

5
Nikhita Gandhi and Siddhant Bhosle collaborate on their new independent single 'Tu Hi Bata'.

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, a Kolkata native, is the voice behind Bollywood chart-toppers such as Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, Qaafirana, Ullu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games