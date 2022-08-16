"Can't thank enough to Ankit Tiwari for such a melodious voice," says actor Navneet Malik as his song 'Jaaniya' surpasses more than 5 million views all over

MUMBAI: The most popular and played music right now is Love Tracks. And the pleasant weather in Mumbai is just adding more to all these love songs. Well, judging by the weather, we can say that love is in the air, and especially for actor Navneet Malik, whose most recent song, Jaaniya has recently surpassed a milestone of 5 million views in less than a week.
The dance and chemistry between them win the hearts of the audience. The actor has been stealing hearts with his exceptional dance moves in this romantic and upbeat song sung by Ankit Tiwari alongside actor Anishha Pahuja.
Speaking about the song, actor Navneet Malik says, "I am really happy that the audience is loving the song." It was challenging yet fun because the song itself is so refreshing and beautifully composed. I am really loving the response and I am just grateful for it. I can't thank Ankit Tiwari enough for giving such a melodious tune to this song.", exclaims the actor.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_lurpAxeI/
The song is helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev and the lyrics to this song is given by Siddharth Gauba. Composed by ICONYK and choreographed by Vivek Sharma and Gulnaaz khan.
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Confirmed Artists: Lorraine Klassen, Amadou Kienou, J Nichole Noel, Roula Said, Nikki Clarke, Jean Assamoa, Waleed Adulhadim, Jabulie Diadla...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the announcement of the 16th edition of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Percept Live, creators of Sunburn have...read more
MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made...read more
MUMBAI: Maxperience’s Athlete Shardul Shas Sharma becomes the first Indian to compete in Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest races in the world....read more
MUMBAI: Anand Bhaskar, popular for composing songs for the hit series ‘Mirzapur’ recently composed the original background score for Imtiaz Ali’s web...read more