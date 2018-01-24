RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jan 2018 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

'Anand Zala Faar' will give you 'Lavani' vibes

MUMBAI: Here is another release by Zee Music Marathi. Anand Zala Faar from an upcoming movie Yuntum is out. The track is sung by Chhagan Chaugule, music has been given by Chinar and Mahesh and lyrics have been penned by Mangesh Kangane.

Use of musical instruments in the track has done a massive job while ‘Lavani’ music used in the background will make you get up and dance. Lyrics have done justice to the track while its visuals have been kept simple.

Click here to view the track:

A Sameer Asha Patil film Yuntum starring Apoorva Shelgoankar, Aishwarya Patil and Nandkishore Gore is all set to release on 2 February 2018.

