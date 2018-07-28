Marathi track 'Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti' gives message on achieving dreams

MUMBAI: Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti, a heart-wrenching Marathi track is surely going to melt your heart.

Sung by Hrishikesh Ranade, the song talks about a person’s struggle through obstacles. While giving a message, on a broader perspective, Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti motivates you to find a way for achieving your goals.

Soft and Subtle music, by Vilas Gurav, takes the track on a higher note. Also, the melodious tune of the song will surely make you feel pleasant. Penned by Sancheet Yadav, Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti is produced by Zee Music Marathi.

Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti is featured in the upcoming Marathi film, Be Eke Be, directed by Sancheet Yadav.