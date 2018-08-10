RadioandMusic
News |  10 Aug 2018 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music Marathi song 'Mann Pakharu' is sure to set you in a romantic mood

MUMBAI: A romantic track Mann Pakharu is all set to sway you away with it’s melodic tunes. Sung by Simran Sehgal and Nitesh Sharma the track is a perfect example of the couple jetting out their emotions.

Lyrics penned by Ramdas Kedar has given a romantic feel to the song, while music to it is sure to rejuvenate you.

Mann Pakharu showcases a typical love story that will steal your heart. Music of this song is perfectly arranged by Ankit Sinha and Shree Gurunath Shree. 

Check the video: 

Mann Pakharu Simran Sehgal Nitesh Sharma Ramdas Kedar Zee Music Marathi Ankit Sinha
