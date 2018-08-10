Zee Music Marathi song 'Mann Pakharu' is sure to set you in a romantic mood

MUMBAI: A romantic track Mann Pakharu is all set to sway you away with it’s melodic tunes. Sung by Simran Sehgal and Nitesh Sharma the track is a perfect example of the couple jetting out their emotions.

Lyrics penned by Ramdas Kedar has given a romantic feel to the song, while music to it is sure to rejuvenate you.

Mann Pakharu showcases a typical love story that will steal your heart. Music of this song is perfectly arranged by Ankit Sinha and Shree Gurunath Shree.

Check the video: