Fazilpuria raps in 'Pallo Latke' from 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana'

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao, the cute looking man who has always won hearts for his beautiful smile and remarkable acting is back with Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana. Rao is seen at his best in the new song Pallo Latke from the film.

Recreation of songs has now taken a new turn. Here the hook line of the original song remains intact while the entire song is remade. Something similar was seen in Golmaal Again’s Maine Tujhko Dekha, where the hook line of the song was taken from Neend Churai Meri – a hit 90’s song from the movie Ishq. Pallo Latke is a song made on similar lines.

Sung by Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai, the music is given by Raees and Zain – Sam, penned by Kumaar, rapped by Fazilpuria and rap lyrics are written by Rossh.

Here is the song from the film Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana

Below is the original Rajasthani folk song