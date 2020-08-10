Deepti Sadhwani on dream coming true working with Arvindr Khaira for 'Toot Jaayein'

MUMBAI: After delivering hits of “Haryana Roadways” singer-actor Deepti Sadhwani is all set to release her next song “Toot Jaayein” a soft romantic melody.

“Toot Jaayein” was beautifully written and composed by Vishal Mishra. Sung by Nishawn Bhullar and Deepti Sadhwani. “It was a perfect trio”.

Deepti revealed that she always wanted to work with Arvindr Khera, who is the musician behind music videos. A lovely romantic triangle between three people. The story showcases a beautiful journey, there is time travel in the story, past and future.

“My experience was nice, but different from the regular shoots. It was a challenge but I had a great time too, firstly shooting with Badshah and Fazilpuria, and later for ‘Toot Jaayein’ with Nishawn”, said the singer.

Further the singer added, the whole crew has been taking care of all the safety norms and are slowly adapting to the new normal. The entire team present at the set wore masks and PPE kit, keeping themselves sanitized. The entire set, vanities were sanitized. The people weren’t allowed to stand and watch the show, not many vanities and cars were allowed.

Sharing the screen with Nishawn Bhullar, “It was an amazing experience. He is a brilliant actor especially when given intense scenes. Portraying anger, pain and all these emotions he is completely a package in that. He gets into the character completely”.

Boasting a success streak with her songs, Deepti expressed that “Haryana Roadways” was one of her lifetime memorable moments, sharing the screen with Badshah and Fazilpuria. “They share a very cool bond, both have different styles but yet the same. One is from the Punjab side and the other one is from Haryana, so adding together in one screen was really amazing. And apart from work, they both are very good human beings off camera as well”. Deepti is also featured in television shows like “Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma”, hosted laughter reality show “Hasya Samrat”.

When talking about her future endeavours, the singer is collaborating with Mika Singh on a Hindi Punjabi mix song. Another song is with Meet Bros, where she’s singing and featured at the same, there are few other songs which are ready, but yet to shoot.

Apart from the songs in the pipeline, there is a movie for OTT platform, which is on loop. A lot of music is coming during this few months and entertainment.