Deepti Sadhwani gives sneak peek of upcoming song 'Butterfly Waley' with Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Deepti Sadhwani spills the beans of her upcoming song with Indian music duo Harmeet and Manmeet Singh, aka Meet Bros titled, “Butterfly Waley” which will also be her singing debut. Unveiling about the story of the music video she said that it is about a girl who has been waiting for her guy as he is always late, basically based on the chemistry of a couple. It was shot in Dubai around the cafe's and beaches. They also shot in Dubai roads, with Ferraris, with more beautiful and happening locations in Dubai. “I am sure people will love this song”.
Further she recently released a fun peppy Haryanvi song “Lala Lala Lori”, written by Jaani. The song is full of entertainment, dance and a lot of peppy music is involved. Fazilpuria and Afsana Khan have lent their voice to this beautiful track.
Watch here:
Excited about the release of “Lala Lala Lori” she shared some memorable experiences while shooting during the time of pandemic, “Well the most memorable moment was dance sequences, it was so much fun. We had around seven to eight days of rehearsals, every day we used to dance till late evening. Also, our set, the club where we shot the song, not only me but all the dancers who were part of the song they were shooting in the challenging time. There was so much energy on the set. I think it's clearly evitable in the video”.
The music video “Lala Lala Lori” has more than 10million views and is trending in #24 “It's absolutely amazing”. It's the singers first song which crossed 10 million within 24 hours. “The kind of love people are showing is such a great feeling”. There is no single negative comment till now and everyone has been talking great about the song. “The production, the way it has been shot, the story line and I have just been getting all kinds of love through messages and all”.
The actress was in quarantine for about a month and a half, immediately after that she started shooting. The day the flights resumed she got back into her schedule and started with the brand shoot and shooting for her songs. So primarily she has been doing rehearsals, dance rehearsals, singing rehearsals, studio sessions, guitar.
